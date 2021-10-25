African National Congress's Head of Elections mistakenly asked South Africans to vote for the Economic Freedom Fighters

The mistake was picked by EFF Vice President Floyd Shivambu and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who quickly shared it on social media after Mbalula deleted his post

Mbalula tried to shake off his #VoteEFF caption as an autocorrect mishap but South Africans are not so convinced

POLOKWANE - Fikile Mbalula, the African National Congress's Head of Elections, has become the butt of the joke on social media after he accidentally showed support for the opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Mbalula took to social media on Sunday night to post a video of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in FF leader Julius Malema's home city of Polokwane in Limpopo canvassing for votes.

ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula says his #VoteEFF caption was a mistake caused by autocorrect. Images: Darren Stewart, Jeffery Abrahams & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Head of Elections captioned his post saying:

"The President is now in Ward 26 addressing the community of Turfloop. ANC in Polokwane. #VoteEFF #BuildingBetterCommunties"

The post was soon deleted but not before the Red Berets leaders, Vice President Floyd Shivambu and EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, got a hold of a screenshot of the tweet.

Shivambu and Ndlozi headed online and posted that even Mbalula has called on South Africans to vote for the EFF.

Mbalula defended himself and stated that it was simply an autocorrect issue and that he wants people to vote for the ANC.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Mbalula's social media mishap:

@wayneduv sad:

"Autocorrect? Seriously? Typing our #ANC just autocorrected to #EFF? Mmmm."

@Queqiniso said:

"I wonder how does this autocorrect works, from ANC to EFF... you think we were born yesterday I see, it's clear now that Ramaphosa wants to destroy @MYANC, lead us comrade"

@Tamindlo4 said:

"The way you talk to Mr Shivambu, I can tell you have a huge respect for him and EFF."

@ekisnd said:

"Your keyboard vocab has #VoteEFF meaning it's something you sometimes type... Seriously, it can't just predict/autocorrect something it has never heard of."

@shima_t_nik said:

"Autocorrect to #VoteEFF, on your phone? Like really?!? Come on now!... Come on! We know you're dumb but you're not that dumb! Take us serious please."

