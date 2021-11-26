A leaked letter sent to party members of ActionSA has revealed that members are not allowed to say anything bad about the Democratic Alliance

The letter was sent by ActionSA's chairperson Michael Beaumont, who has verified that the letter is real

ActionSA members are allowed to publicly criticise the African National Congress only and not parties ActionSA wants to partner with, like the DA

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA officials reportedly received strict orders from the political organisation's chairperson Michael Beaumont to refrain from criticising the Democratic Alliance in public.

This order comes after ActionSA and the EFF decided to support the DA at the Gauteng metropolitan municipality council meetings. The two parties' support saw the DA winning control over all three metros.

ActionSA officials are only allowed to criticise the ANC in public, according to a leaked memo. Image: @ActionSA

Source: Twitter

TimesLIVE reports that all party members received a letter from Beaumont on 24 November and the party chairperson has the authenticity of the letter but stated that it was not meant to be circulated publicly.

Beaumont told party members that criticising the DA in public would hinder the coalition negotiations with the party, which are currently underway.

Party members are also restricted from criticising other political organisations ActionSA plans to form coalitions with, according to DispatchLIVE. The memo did not indicate what would happen to party officials if they go against ActionSA's orders.

@PaulWil00573947 said:

"So, ActionSA finds it acceptable to be a silent partner - even when coalition partners act unconstitutionally."

@keagenj_ said:

"I guess after the @IECSouthAfrica political party funding reveal, in conjunction with these marching orders, @daddyhope tweet about who is in charge of @Action4SA makes much more sense."

@PensAndSpears said:

"It orders now "

@wiesiede said:

"How dare they criticise the ANC about anything again. A party that won less than 3% of the vote on a xenophobic ticket teaming up with a racist party that they will not hold to account so that they can share political power claiming to talk for a whole country."

