The Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu wants South African laboratories to drop the price of PCR tests even further

Labs such as Ampath, Lancet and Pathcare have recently agreed to take prices down by R350 to R500

Social media users agree that prices are too high and some people find it odd that you need to pay for tests but vaccines are free

JOHANNESBURG - Floyd Shivambu, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) second in command says the prices for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test used to detect Covid19 infections is still too steep and has called on laboratories to drop prices even further.

Shivambu put the spotlight on labs such as Ampath, Lancet and Pathcare that recently dropped their prices from R850 to R500 for Covid19 PCR Test following negotiations with the Competition Commission.

EFF's Floyd Shivambu says R500 for PCR tests is still too high and should be brought down. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Shivambu stated that this price drop is not enough and labs could do even more, highlighting that the state-owned National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) charges R300 for the same test, reports TimesLIVE.

Shivambu also called on the NHLS to increase capacity when it comes to testing for Covid.

Only a few labs have agreed to bring down the price of PCR tests and the Competition Commission has urged all South African labs to also join in and reduce their prices, reports News24.

Shivambu's post:

South Africans have also shared their thoughts about the price of the PCR test and here are a few of their comments:

@CebLion said:

"In this country, people inflate prices and no consequences. It is business as normal. Even the government did with recent fuel prices. We have a useless Competition Commission. Commission can't prevent & investigate & tell us lots of unnecessary things. Food prices are ridiculous."

@KeToodY said:

"Ai Deputy Pres oreng nare? People that test at state institutions wait up to 2 weeks to get results, funny thing is a friend who works there says checking for the SARS-Cov virus takes less than 45 mins. On the rates you right ebile ba etse klipa net."

@CrimeWatchKZN said:

"Did you raise this issue in the last two years? Or did you become an activist after seeing it on @eNCA?"

@NtauLetebele said:

"You always advance good and sensible arguments on matters of national interest!"

PCR tests prices plummet to R500 after Competition Commission Intervenes

Briefly News previously reported that it used to cost a whopping R850 for a PCR test until the Competition Commission intervened and worked out a deal with laboratories.

The PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is the most accurate test for Covid 19 and is often a requirement for access to certain areas or international travel.

South Africans will not have to fork out as much money in future for the tests after prices were slashed to R500.

