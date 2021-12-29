The Zondo Commission has another extension to submit the State Capture Report to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa now expects to receive the report by the end of February 2022 and then he will make his suggestions

The President will submit the commission's report with his recommendations to Parliament by June 2022

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Mandla Mbongwe has ruled that the Zondo Commission's new deadline to submit the State Capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa is the end of February 2022.

Ramaphosa then has to present Parliament with a copy of the report with his recommendations by June 2022. This extension follows an urgent application by the Zondo Commission as they believed they could not meet their previous deadline, which was 31 December, 2021.

TimesLIVE reports that Ramaphosa said this extension is the sixth one that the commission has been granted, whereas the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) argues that this is the seventh time.

The Zondo Commission has been granted an extension to February 2022 to submit their report. Image: Filip Singer - Pool/Getty Images and Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Zondo Commission's plan to meet its new deadline

As part of their application for another extension, the commission said that they plan to break the report up into three more manageable sections. The first part will be submitted by the end of 2021, the second in January, and the final section by the end of February, News24 reports.

Lawson Naidoo from Casac countered this proposal by saying that the commission did not explain why the report could not be submitted as a whole. Naidoo added that Casac wants the commission to guarantee that they will share their findings with law enforcement so that justice can be sought.

"This is the most important consequence of the commission's work, and it cannot wait a day longer," Naidoo said.

Reactions to the Zondo Commission's latest extension

@leona_kleynhans asked:

"And then Cyril wants to keep it to himself for 4 months? Outrageous!"

@ekhiba believes:

"The president appointed the commission, therefore he should receive the report."

@khanyizama remarked:

@john_mdaka said:

"First things first, they must release the report."

@MmusiMaimane shared:

@_AfricanSoil believes:

"The Constitution keeps being undermined in this country right in front of our eyes."

