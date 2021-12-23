President Cyril Ramaphosa has made his application in regards to the State Capture Commission of Inquiry report

While the Zondo commission has asked the High Court to extend the deadline to hand over the report, Ramaphosa wants to hold onto the report a little longer

In his counter application, Ramaphosa has asked the court to grant him four months before publicising the report

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has approached the High Court in Pretoria following the Zondo Commission's bid for a further extension of two months to finish compiling the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

The president wants the court to extend the time period in which he has to make the state capture report after the Zondo commission hands it over.

President Cyril Ramphosa has launched an application to the High Court in Pretoria alongside the Zondo commission. Image: Luba Lesolle

Ramaphosa currently has a time period of two weeks to submit the report to parliament, according to TimesLIVE.

If Ramphosa and the commission are successful in their applications, South Africans might have to wait until June 2022 to gain access to the full report. Ramaphosa made a counter application to the Zondo stating that he would like to peruse through the report in its entirety.

The Zondo commission proposed publishing the state capture report in three parts. The first part would be published before the 31 December deadline that currently stands. The second and third parts would be published in January and February.

Ramaphosa is requesting the court to give him a total of four months before the report can be submitted to parliament, according to News24.

South Africans want to know why the president needs 4 months

Social media users have weighed in on the President request. Some think Ramaphosa needs that much time before handing over the report because some of his comrades might be implicated. Here are a few comments:

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"He is conflicted as he is implicated by some witnesses, how will he then receive the report. Unless Zondo has assured him that they won't include his involvement in the report."

@SS4ZN said:

"Yeah, sure no problem! Just like many other serious issues, there's no urgency here... #blackexcellence"

@RogerNelsonROGE said:

"Never trust an ANC man, it will become a process selection of what to release and cover-up. Will it ever see the light of day?"

@Wow_Vince said:

"Nonsense. He is covering his tracks cause he is implicated as well."

@Porschephile_1 said:

"He has already appointed a new commission to draft a new report..."

South Africans unimpressed with Zondo Commission's bid for extension

Briefly News previously reported that if acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has his way, South Africans might get to hear more of the State Capture Inquiry of Commission in 2022.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was the last person to testify before the commission in August and gave an account of corruption within government structures and the African National Congress. Following the president's testimony, the Zondo was expected to have a report ready for the country by the end of September.

However, the commission realised that a month was not enough to fit years of testimony into a report and asked the Gauteng High Court for a three-month extension which was granted.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Zondo says the state capture team has worked really hard in the past few months, however, they will not be able to complete the scope of the work that needs to be done by the end of the year.

