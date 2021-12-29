The ANC confirmed that it will cost R1.2 million to be seated next to Mzansi President Cyril Ramaphosa at a dinner event

Briefly News took to social media to ask the public how much they would be willing to pay to sit next to Ramaphosa

South African online users shared their feedback on the Facebook poll and the comments were interesting

It will cost R1.2 million to sit next to Cyril Ramaphosa at an ANC gala dinner in Polokwane.

News reports reveal that it will cost R1.2 million to sit next to Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC gala dinner. Image: Janine Schmitz/Photothek via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) is set to host its 110th-anniversary celebrations at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday, 8 January.

Briefly News took to social media to ask users in a how much they would be willing to pay to be seated next to the country’s president.

Here is the public’s take:

Thobeka Nkevu responded:

“Hehehe they can't pay their staff now they trying to raise funds oh please this organisation is a joke.”

Mpho M. Mahabuke replied:

“I wouldn't pay. I mean the president is not God.”

Corlette Leroux said:

“Nothing, he must pay to sit next to me because he sold this country to the Chinese.”

Nonhlanhla MaGxabhashe Qwabe commented:

“R0, he's the president mos, he must pay for everything to accommodate us.”

Davie Nginjo Wills said:

“I would rather sit next to Zuma.”

Muhammed Ismail Hansa commented:

“I wouldn’t spend a dime.”

Marshall-Maps Kwena said:

“Even if it was free I would have not be interested.”

Lerato Matjiu replied:

“Imagine. I'm not even interested in being in the same room as him.”

Adroit MC responded:

“Only millionaires are expected to pay because they know if he had to sit with us low-lives we would question him about service delivery and what has he done since he been in power.”

Alex Memela said:

“I’ll pay R100 as that what he’s worth spending on.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa set to speak at ANC's 110th birthday party at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Limpopo

Briefly News previously reported that The African National Congress is forging ahead with preparations for its 110th birthday party, which will take place on 8 January, 2022, however, many South Africans do not believe it is a good idea for various reasons.

The party was unable to host celebrations last year because of concerns about the Covid19 pandemic, however, this time around, the party says the celebrations, which are always much-anticipated by supporters, will go ahead.

Unlike previous birthday parties that have been large-scale events, the ANC says it will only allow 2 000 people to attend the event scheduled to take place at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo, according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News