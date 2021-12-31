The Economic Freedom Fighters has decided to host a thanksgiving rally for supporters in KwaZulu-Natal

The event has had a lot of social media users talking because it's happening on the same day as the African National Congress's annual event

Social media users have chimed in what has been called a petty move with some people suggesting EFF leader Julius Malema misses the ANC

The EFF is a political organisation frequently surrounded by controversy. In the latest move, the party, which is headed by Julius Malema, announced that his Siyabonga Rally will be held on 8 January, the same day the African National Congress will be hosting its 110th birthday celebrations.

The ANC and the EFF will have political events on the 8th of January, 2021 in different provinces. Images: Rodger Bosch & Stephane de Sakutin

Just two days after the ANC announced that its much-anticipated annual celebrations were forging ahead, the EFF posted on social media that they too have plans scheduled for that day in KwaZulu-Natal. The ANC's party will be held in Limpopo, Malema's home province.

The EFF stated that the rally was in honour of the ground forces in the province for helping the party grow during the 2021 Local Government Elections.

The post:

South Africans question why the EFF is holding an event on the same day as the ANC

@LabiaMajora6 said:

"For the longest of times they blamed ANC for organising events to counter their own events so what do you call this which is doomed to fail from the start. The ANC will confine themselves to 2000 attendees due to covid and the EFF hooligans won't adhere to covid protocols. "

@malulekeEnos said:

"Even a grade "R" child knows that January 8 is the yearly event of ANC, EFF is trying to eat an elephant, but you won't finish it"

@Melatolp said:

"Sometimes it's not easy to forget where you come from, celebrating the ANC on January 8 and thanking them and disguising it as an EFF rally."

Seat next to President Cyril Ramaphosa will cost R1.2m at ANC's 110th anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) is set to host its 110th-anniversary celebrations at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday, 8 January.

It will be the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic that an actual gala event is held after the party cancelled its celebrations due to the deadly wave last year, which saw President Cyril Ramphosa mark the occasion virtually, IOL reported.

And with just over one week to go, information on the various packages available for people to scoop up to attend this year's extravagant precursor event has emerged.

