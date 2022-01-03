Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi and his department have established multiple roadblocks to stop foreign nationals from entering the country illegally

The roadblocks have paid off and the minister says they were able to nab close to 200 undocumented foreigners over the weekend

South Africans have praised Motsoaledi for the hard work with some saying he is the only government official who gets things done in SA

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MUSINA - Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has committed to making sure illegal immigrants do not make their way into the country by setting up roadblocks along the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina, Limpopo.

On Sunday, 2 January, Motsoaledi stated that the roadblocks yielded close to 200 arrests of illegal immigrants who were scheduled to be sent back home.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi is working hard to ensure illegal immigrants do not enter South Africa. Image: GCIS/Flicker

Source: UGC

“This morning already 179 of them were found at the border and they were turned back," said Motsoaledi.

Motsoaledi stated that the department set up multiple roadblocks in case some people managed to slip through the first or second roadblock, according to SABC News.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Speaking to eNCA, Motsoaledi stated that the loose borders have been an issue for quite some time and that is the reason the department established the Border Management Authority. The Border Management Authority was put in place on 2 November, 2021 and members have made numerous arrests since then.

Motsoaledi says the department still needs to deploy border guards who will help restrict the illegal entry of Zimbabwean immigrants into South Africa.

He adds that there are a number of firewalls already in place, such as the South African National Defence Force, which has been deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post as well as the well-established roadblocks. Motsoaledi says the border guards will be deployed in early 2022.

The army and the Border Management Authority are currently discussing the deployment of army reservists, who will then become the first border patrol guards.

South Africans thank Home Affairs minister for maintaining order

Taking to social media, South Africans have expressed gratitude to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi for putting in the work to curb illegal immigrants from entering the country.

Here's what they had to say:

@Dragonwind11 said:

"Thanks to Aaron, that guy is better than all the ANC ministers and Ramaphosa combined. #PutSouthAfricansFirst"

@MathekgaBino said:

"Finally, something is being done about our porous borders. God bless and protect Aaron Motswaledi. It's about time that department is overhauled to deal with the issue of illegal immigrants. This is to protect our sovereign state."

@EPIK_Maxwell said:

"Motsoaledi is really trying, it's a pity other departments aren't coming on board. If SAPS & labour department ministers can put the same effort, it will make a big difference."

@Mpoloooo said:

"Let this be an ongoing effort, not just today. Next step all those people who have undocumented foreign nationals in their back rooms should also be held accountable... Or all this is for nothing."

@MaV35430030 said:

"Keep it up Minister, I am breathing a sigh of relief in a long time. Dankie Ngiyabonga."

Mzansi wants Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to do more than propose legislation to limit employment of foreigners

Briefly News previously reported that Aaron Motsoaledi, the Minister of Home Affairs, says the processes of proposed legislation that will limit the number of foreign nationals being employed in South Africa are already underway.

The minister says the proposed legislation will involve input from the International Labour Organisation.

"We have already approached International Labour Organisation to help us. One of them is to help us provide a Bill that will provide quotas of the number of foreign nationals that can be hired by Industry,” says Motsoaledi.

Motsoaledi explains that international guidance is needed because the department does not want to be in contravention with the Constitution with the proposed legislation.

Source: Briefly News