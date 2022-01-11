Lindiwe Sisulu wrote an article in which she questions if South Africa has ever experienced true justice

Sisulu argues that 'legal' is a relative term and that the rule of law is not always applied correctly

The minister blames South Africa's widespread poverty on colonialism, which she believes was economically motivated

JOHANNESBURG - Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of Tourism, wrote an article in which she questions if South Africa experiences true justice despite the promises enshrined in the Constitution.

Sisulu argues that 'legal' is a relative term and that the rule of law is not always applied correctly in South African courts. She expanded her view to include topics such as poverty.

In her article, published by IOL, Sisulu refers to South Africa as "a sea of African poverty." She blamed these circumstances on colonialism, which she compared to organised crime with solely economic motivations.

Lindiwe Sisulu blames colonialism for South African poverty in her latest op-ed. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Sisulu's opinions on colonialism and its after-effects

Sisulu wrote that colonialism robbed South Africans of their land and exploited labour resources. She added that in this process, colonisers forced indigenous people become consumers of products that they were not involved in producing, TimesLIVE reports.

"Many years down the line, Africans manage poverty while others manage wealth. When we talk about transformation, is it just a buzzword? When we talk about reconciliation, what we don’t hear is economic reconciliation?" the minister wrote.

This article by the ANC veteran caused many people to ask why she waited 20 years to speak out about colonialism and its ties to poverty in South Africa. However, many agreed with her conclusion that the country's justice system needs to be overhauled.

South Africans react to Sisulu's article

@SongezoZibi shared:

@JabuKhuluse asked:

"What has Ramaphosa done for the poor?"

@Jacmolvie said:

"Ramaphosa was always shocked like he has never been in SA before. At least Mme Sisulu isn't acting shocked, she's just telling the truth even though she has been part of the government. She is telling the truth."

@Zwideka75916619 remarked:

@XNdimba believes:

"Ordinarily, there’s nothing wrong with reviewing the current Constitution, including proposing changes in line with what has worked or didn’t work for the country. However, Lindiwe is launching her political campaign and seeks to woo the destructive “RET” camp - they hate order."

Lindiwe Sisulu believes SA's travel industry is suffering unfairly over Omicron

Speaking of Lindiwe Sisulu, Briefly News previously reported that Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of Tourism, travelled to Dubai to participate in the UAE World EXPO 2020. There she expressed that she believes that South Africa is being unfairly punished due to South African scientists discovering the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Sisulu said that this discovery, which South Africa shared with the world, made other countries wary. The resulting travel bans have caused South African tourism to suffer over the festive period, which is a time when South Africa's economy relies on revenue from the sector.

Sisulu said at the conference that the travel bans which many countries placed on South Africa after the Omicron variant was announced gave the country a bad reputation, which will take hard work to reverse.

