Action SA members staged a protest on Thursday to express their grievances with the party leader Herman Mashaba

Some people are not happy with how the party has been run and have even claimed that Mashaba is running Action SA like a cult

Social media users say Action SA will come to an end pretty quickly because of the current divisions within the party

JOHANNESBURG - There is a lot of trouble in Herman Mashaba's political organisation, Action SA. The newly-formed political organisation has started to see factional battles, with disgruntled members of the party threatening to take legal action.

On Thursday, 13 January, disgruntled Action SA members took the streets to protest against the party's leader. It is believed the protest was motivated by the tensions between Mashaba and the former KwaZulu-Natal Action SA provincial chairperson Makhosi Khoza.

Protestors are not happy that Khoza was removed from her position for allegedly aligning herself with the African National Congress, according to News24.

The party leaders told Khoza that they cannot trust her because she colluded with the ruling to be appointed as the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac) chairperson, which she denies.

Party members have shown support to Khoza and stated that she has always stood against the ANC. Action SA's Mandla Niyacela even accused the party leader of running the political organisation like a cult, reports eNCA.

"Action SA is being run like some cult organisation by Herman Mashaba," said Niyacela.

Party members are also upset that the councillor list was changed to place people within Mashaba's camp in key positions.

No tensions within Action SA says Mashaba

Speaking on the protest action on Thursday, Mashaba says they are no division within his political organisation. According to Mashaba, the people that picketed in Johannesburg are no longer members of Action SA, reports SABC News.

Mashaba says the protesting group are expelled and they joined Action SA for the wrong reasons. He says the former Action SA members were demanding positions in other Wards after losing in the Wards they were campaigning in, and it is these demands that led to their expulsion.

"They are expelled because after losing their wards they think we must change our list," said Mashaba.

He then said they should return to the political organisation they come from, which is the ANC.

South Africans weigh in on tensions within Action SA

@Constitution_96 said:

"They want Makhosi Khoza to embrace DA racism, as Herman Mashaba & Malema have done. They must rather fire her."

@AfricanAlligato said:

"This party is not even a year old and there's already ppl who have been expelled from it. This party won't see 2024"

@Springbok_papia said:

"Already expelling people iyhoo drama has begun."

@MashiloKotelo said:

"The moment you start to expel shows division."

@SS4ZN said:

"If that's his official response, I see the demise of him and his party as quick as it started. It will end!"

Leaked letter reveals that Action SA officials were ordered not to criticise the DA in public

Briefly News previously reported that ActionSA officials reportedly received strict orders from the political organisation's chairperson Michael Beaumont to refrain from criticising the Democratic Alliance in public.

This order comes after ActionSA and the EFF decided to support the DA at the Gauteng metropolitan municipality council meetings. The two parties' support saw the DA winning control over all three metros.

TimesLIVE reports that all party members received a letter from Beaumont on 24 November and the party chairperson has the authenticity of the letter but stated that it was not meant to be circulated publicly.

