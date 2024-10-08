The ANC are unwilling to share more than two oversight committee chairperson posts with the DA

The DA and ANC also aren't seeing eye to eye in Tshwane, something Helen Zille isn't pleased with

South Africans reminded the ANC that they didn't win a majority in the election and can't call the shots

There are tensions rising in the GNU as Helen Zille is unhappy with the ANC while Mdumiseni Ntuli revealed the ANC won't be sharing more power with the DA. Image: Jaco Marais/ Darren Stewart.

The Government of National Unity has officially been in power for over 100 days, but relations between the two parties involved haven’t been all rosy.

The Democratic Alliance and African National Congress have agreed on some things but are at loggerheads over others.

The two parties now can’t agree on who should chair the outstanding parliamentary oversight committees.

How the oversight committee positions work

Talks between the two parties have been ongoing over the chairpersonship of parliament’s six joint oversight committees.

The joint committees are made up of members of parliament from the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), and each has two chairpersons represented by each house.

The DA expressed interest in splitting the chairperson positions among both parties, but the ANC aren’t budging.

ANC aren’t willing to compromise

ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli explained that the ANC would only give two seats to the DA.

“Now the compromise is to support them to chair two of those committees and the rest to be chaired by the ANC,” he said.

The DA believes that the ANC wants all six committees for themselves.

Parties also divided in Tshwane

The two parties are divided, not just at the parliamentary level; they also don’t agree at the provincial level. The ANC put forward a motion of no confidence in DA’s Cilliers Brink as Mayor of the council, something that didn’t sit well with Helen Zille.

Zille explained that they had withdrawn from talks with the ANC in the other metros after the party decided to remove Brink.

Mzansi want ANC to share power

Those who took to social media were quick to remind the ANC that they were not in the majority anymore and needed to play well with others.

Simmone Bouch said:

“ANC you didn't win an outright majority. You need to share positions.”

Janse Van Vuuren Alicia added:

“He is so scared to work with the DA because then they won't be able to steal.”

Sha Moagiseng noted:

“Someone needs to remind the ANC that they did not win the elections, therefore they need to share the power. What are they afraid of?”

@AntEater696969:

“ANC forgot how terrible they did in elections. After 100 days they think they won the elections and want all the positions. Delusional. They still need to eat their humble pie and share power with the DA.”

Herman Mashaba slams Democratic Alliance

In a related article, Herman Mashaba recently slammed the DA, accusing them of stabbing him in the back.

Briefly News reported that the ActionSA leader said he could not work with a party that could betray him.

Mashaba made the comments while explaining why his party voted against Cilliers Brink as Tshwane Mayor.

