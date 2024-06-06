The Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille slammed a tweet that she accused of spreading fake news about the party

An account alleged that the DA would move to have Cyril Ramaphosa arrested six months into a coalition government with them

South Africans strongly opposed her tweet, and many reminded her of the times in the past when she allegedly said this would happen

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, political parties and election dynamics.

Helen Zille shut down claims of a conspiracy against Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille has denounced a tweet for spreading fake news about the party.

DA's Helen Zille slams tweet

Zille posted on her @helenzille account on X. An account called @Presidium_P alleged that the DA planned to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa should a coalition between the two parties result in a government. The account posts an email that Helen Zille allegedly sent to Tony Leon, Alan Winde, and Ivan Meyer, among other party members.

In the email, Zille calls on the party to remove the president after supporting the African National Congress to secure the National Assembly. The party reportedly claims to pin the Phala Phala saga onto Ramaphosa. View the tweet here:

Zille hits back

Zille responded to the tweet.

"The fact that this comes from RET Pun-ist must reveal that this is a fake. It is so badly written that it is actually an insult and bears no resemblance to the DA's position," she said.

View the response here:

South Africans slam Zille and the DA

Netizens grilled Helen Zille and the official opposition party.

Nonduku said:

"The DA always denies. That's all you are good for, magogo. A coalition with the DA will never be in the interest of the black majority."

Williams said:

"Even if you deny it, we know the truth. The fact that you even saw the need to respond is clear that the truth will always be the truth."

Letladi Andrew asked:

"Trying to put out the fires, Helen Zille? Why are you and John so hellbent on working with the ANC after everything you said on your posters?"

Marius said:

"If this is fake, Helen, open a fraud case against the people spreading this."

Anthony Schluter said:

"Social media! They should all be renamed Propaganda Inc. All these platforms are rife with nonsense and division."

Lawrence Johnson said:

"Thanks for clearing this up. It was shared on a neighbourhood WhatsApp group. I thought it was weirdly "evil dictator planning to take over the world" written and beyond unnecessary."

