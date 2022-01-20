Thuli Madonsela appeared at a public discussion held by the Democratic Alliance to discuss the State Capture Report findings

The former Public Protector stated that there is a misconception that cadre deployment is wrong

According to Madonsela, there is nothing wrong with cadre deployment the issue is how it was used to further state capture

JOHANNESBURG - The former Public Protector Thuli Madonesla has once again weighed in the State Capture Report as well as her report that led to the implementation of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

During an interview held by the Democratic Alliance, Madonsela noted that the DA leaders stated that cadre deployment was one of the main issues highlighted in the report issued by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Madonsela first clarified that she has nothing against cadre deployment and made note of countries like China that make use of cadre deployment, however, such countries only deploy members of the party that are most qualified to handle key positions, according to TimesLIVE.

She went on to explain that being deployed by your political organisation is source of pride in China which motivates officials to perform at their best.

Madonsela went on to explain that what happened with state capture was merely a cadre deployment of those close to former President Jacob Zuma was used to hijack South African state-owned entities.

She then explained that the first edition of the three-part State Capture Report showed that cadre deployment in state-owned enterprises such as the South African Revenue Service went beyond business interests, reports EWN.

"My preliminary conclusion as Public Protector was that what we were seeing was not cadre deployment was hijacked," said Madonsela.

