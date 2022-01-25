Free State MEC for Health Butana Komphela has died after succumbing to complications as a result of the Covid-19 virus and South Africans are in mourning

Komphela who had a brush with the law recently served as MEC for Health in the Free State and also chaired the National Assembly Sports Committee

Butana is also the younger brother of Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Steve Komphela and sports fans across the country shared their messages of condolences online

Former MEC for Health in the Free State Butana Komphela has died due to Covid-19. Image: @HonourableHloni/ Twitter & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are in mourning after news broke that Free State MEC Butana Komphela died in hospital due to Covid-19 complications. According to a Times Live report, Komphela took his last breaths at a private hospital in Bloemfontein yesterday.

The Times Live piece that Komphela was the MEC for health in the Free State and also chaired the National Assembly sports committee.

He had some trouble with the law when he was found guilty on a culpable homicide charge which led to the death of a man, 50.

After hearing the news of his untimely death, peeps questioned whether he had been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

@BhekaSubanathi said:

“Whole MEC was not vaccinated??”

@Alfred_Set1 wrote:

“May his soul rest in peace!”

@carol_mkg reacted:

“Covid-19 is still taking lives.”

@HonourableHloni reacted:

“Former Transport & Roads MEC in Free State Butana Komphela has passed away after a lengthy hospitalization.”

@RealTshemedi reacted:

“Rest in Peace. Ntate Butana Komphela. Condolences to coach Steve Komphela and the rest of the family.”

@MathewsMpete reacted:

“Condolences to the Komphela family following the untimely passing of the legendary Butana Komphela. Worked well with him when he was still chair of the parliamentary portfolio for sport. Letsogo mo godimo ga le lengwe @komphelasteve.”

@ntwaetsile_s wrote:

“Yoh... May your soul find eternal peace Ntate Butana Komphela.”

@Zebedius said:

“Mamelodi Sundowns have lost, shame. Former Free State MEC Butana Komphela dies after Covid-19 hospital admission.”

