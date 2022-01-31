Former Democratic Alliance party member Bongani Baloyi has garnered a negative reaction from the DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille

Zille is not particularly too happy that Baloyi has made the decision to join ActionSA, a political organisation formed by Herman Mashaba

Social media users say the DA should self-introspect and find out why good black leaders keep leaving the organisation

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions began to arise following Bongani Balyoi, a former Democratic Alliance leader for 14 years made the decision to leave the party.

Weeks later, Baloyi announced that he will be moving over to ActionSA, a party founded by former DA Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Helen Zille, the Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson says Bongani Baloyi will regret joining ActionSA. Images: @BonganiBaloyiBB/Twitter & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Now, the DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts about Baloyi's move and she believes that Baloyi will regret joining ActionSA.

In an article published by Sunday Times, Baloyi explained that being part of the DA became a toxic work situation and cited the work environment as a reason for his departure. Zille responded to Baloyi's claims by saying that on the occasions she had met with Baloyi it has always been amicable.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Zille's post:

"I last saw Bongani in late 2021 in Jozi (at his request) to discuss his plans for his future DA career trajectory. It was, as always, amicable and pleasant. I have never had one unpleasant interaction with Bongani. Quite the contrary. My prediction? I think he will regret his move."

Herman Mashaba responds to Helen Zille's tweet

Mashaba did not take Zille's tweet too lightly and responded by stating that people who have left the DA have done so without regret.

Mashaba's sentiments were shared by other former DA party members such as Phumzile Van Damme who left the DA because of its toxicity.

"At some point, you’ll have to introspect and wonder why high-performing black people leave your party. No, I don’t mean the unknown black person you’re about to roll out as a “look, here is my black friend,” or the high-performer you bullied & sidelined into silence," wrote Van Damme.

South Africans believe Baloyi won't regret his move

In response to Zille's comments about Baloyi, some people are convinced that he won't have regrets aboyt leaving the DA.

@Manero96010135 said:

"Have you asked yourself why DA continue to loose good African leaders? Did DA had time for self-reflection? Is the core of DA doing something to accept reality?"

@MduMosella007 said:

"Madam, its nothing personal. He did not like working for the DA. And he won't regret his decision. Just like relationships, there is that one girl that is bad at relationships. But because she is beautiful and have lot of money. Many man do not find the courage to leave them."

@ExpungeNow said:

"Nothing democratic about the DA and it was his choice and his choice alone. I too, would have done exactly what he did. Explain the presence of a lily white leadership in the Western Cape an area dominated by people of colour."

@KMBWalsh said:

"Helen, this is time for introspection not to hit back in a childish and defensive way- “you’ll live to regret this”. What is it that the current DA leadership did and said that has made its black leadership feel unwelcome that has driven loyal voters of all race groups away?"

Others ask which DA leaders will be leaving the party

Ex-DA Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi causes stir nationally as he jumps ship to join ActionSA

Briefly News previously reported that former mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality in Gauteng, Bongani Baloyi has bowed out of his longstanding political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), to join ActionSA.

Responding to various speculations about his departure, Baloyi, who had served two terms as mayor, said he was nobody’s victim and did not base his decision on any discrepancies between himself and his former political party.

Reports quoted him confirming that there were no hard feelings between him and the DA insisting that he wasn’t removed but instead left on good terms.

Source: Briefly News