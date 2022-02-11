The Economic Freedom Fighters have released a statement in reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

The political organisation felt like the President failed to inspire with his SONA speech and gave no real solutions to South Africa's problems

Many South Africans are now calling on the Red Berets to table a vote of no confidence and get Ramaphosa out of office

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters released a statement on Friday morning, 11 February and weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech that was delivered at the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

The Red Berets stated that they are less than impressed with the promises the President made and feel that Ramaphosa is out of touch with the reality that South Africa "is in a state of collapse." The party feels Ramaphosa's speech calling for solidarity was uninspiring because the majority of people are facing poverty.

The EFF released a statement on Friday morning addressing some of the points that were made during President Ramaphosa's SONA. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

The statement was published on the EFF's official Twitter page and covered several themes, from unemployment, state security, the African National Congress to economic recovery, and more.

The EFF addresses unemployment and the failing economy

The EFF referred to Ramaphosa as a "dreaming President" for being unaware that the people of South Africa he was addressing at SONA had fallen into extreme poverty and hopelessness.

The party brought up the unemployment rate, which now sits at 34.9%, emphasising that it's spiralling out of control. The EFF went on to say that in actuality, the real rate of joblessness in SA is 46.9%.

In terms of the economy, the EFF stated that the GDP has dropped by 1.5%, adding that South Africa's economy is not growing. The party went on to say the mining, agriculture, manufacturing and trade sectors are on a decline and they are the true definitions of the economy.

EFF says there is no state security

The EFF stated that the July unrest and the burning of Parliament have left South Africans in a state of anxiety.

The party went on to say that Ramaphosa placing the Department of State Security into his own office did not achieve much because the country has no intellectual capacity. The EFF also stated that moving state security was merely for financial gain.

"This further proves the point that placing State Security in his office and in the hands of his cronies, is nothing but a way to utilise slush fund money to fund his leadership battle in the ruling party," wrote the EFF.

The EFF added that South Africa is in a state of burning and Ramaphosa is a party to the problem. The political organisation says the only thing Ramaphosa has successfully done in his tenure is destroy state-owned enterprises to make it easier for privatisation.

The EFF concluded the statement by adding the President has nothing to offer the people of South Africa. The party wants the country to start implementing socialist policies and invest in inter-continental trading, better education and industrialisation.

Here's the EFF's statement:

South Africans weigh in on the EFF's statement

Most of the South African's in the EFF's comment section called on the party to table a vote of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

@ngixwayile said:

"Where is the vote of no confidence? The EFF was very loud about alleged corruption by Zuma with NO evidence. Now that it's RamaLiar and he is literally crippling the state, you have been paralysed to being a revolutionary movement of statement publishing."

@KhutsoOriginal said:

"Well informed statement giving updates of previous Ramaphosa promises. #SONA2022 should also be about feedback and timelines from previous promises. What's the progress on his Lanseria Smart City from the previous SONA? Unemployment?Economic growth? Now he is outsourcing job creation."

@mission96664637 said:

"It's time for EFF to table a continuous vote of no confidence against this white supremacy private sector puppet. Table a vote of no confidence against Ramaphosa."

@zeddarcee said:

"Yes, but what does it say? Five pages if #dribbling waffle to end with a line about a discredited and failed #ideology, namely #socialism. What a waste of time. #EFFcult. This is not a political party."

EFF arrives at Cape Town City Hall dressed in red, clashes with police

Briefly News previously reported that on Thursday night, 10 February, a number of Members of Parliament and dignitaries made their way to the Cape Town City Hall ahead of the most important presidential addresses of the year.

The Economic Freedom Fighters had been gearing up for the State of the Nation Address on held an EFF Parliamentary caucus sitting in anticipation of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.

Members of the caucus had gathered in song and dance while waiting for the proceedings. The political party posted a clip of their singing session on Twitter.

