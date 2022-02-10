The Economic Freedom Fighters were all smiles, singing and dancing when they arrived at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 10 February

However, just as the party members were making their way into the Parliament precinct, they clashed with the police

Social media users shared their thoughts about the clash with someone noting that the EFF members do whatever their leader Julius Malema does

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - On Thursday night, 10 February a number of Members of Parliament and dignitaries made their way to the Cape Town City Hall ahead of the most important presidential addresses of the year.

The Economic Freedom Fighters had been gearing up for the State of the Nation Address on Thursday meeting and held an EFF Parliamentary caucus sitting in anticipation of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.

The EFF and the police clashed out the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Members of the caucus had gathered in song and dance while waiting for the proceedings. The political party posted a clip of their singing session on Twitter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Later on, the EFF leaders also arrived at the Parliament precinct in song and dance, however, just before making it into the building, the EFF had a scuffle with the Parliamentary police.

Some clips show a screaming match between EFF leader Julius Malema and the police. EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi can also be seen joining in with Malema.

Here's another clip:

On the official EFF Twitter page, the party stated that the clash between the police and the party members began because the police would not let them access the Parliament precinct.

South Africans share their thoughts about the clash between the EFF and the police

Some social media users stated that the police should have retaliated by at least pepper spraying the EFF members.

@MaloseMatlou3 said:

"Why didn't they pepper spray them mara?"

@Just_Gail_ said:

"#SONA2022 I find the Eff so tiring… same ole same ole. It’s actually boring and nauseating. So predictable. If only politicians could stop playing for cameras and actually work."

@LeelyK_ said:

"Some things will never change."

@AdekolaAkani said:

"This is why they lose votes.. always angry."

"State of nonsense": Protestors descend on the Cape Town City Hall ahead of the SONA

Briefly News previously reported that with just a few hours left before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address, various groups have made their way to the Cape Town City Hall with raised placards in protests.

The groups seem to have different grievances that they want to be addressed which include seeking the President to address the seriousness of farm murders in South Africa.

One protester stated they had formed a National Rural committee that was supposed to meet with the Police Minister Bheki Cele to speak about the farm attacks, however, farmers and farmworkers are still under attack. The protestor went on to say that farm attacks affect food security in the country, reports eNCA.

Source: Briefly News