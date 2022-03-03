The president of the political party, ActionSA posted a sweet message on Twitter as a tribute to his wife as they celebrated four decades together

He accompanied his post with a collection of pictures from his wedding day amongst other important milestones

Tweeps were moved by the politician’s post and sent well wishes to the couple with heartfelt messages

Entrepreneur and politician, Herman Mashaba who is also the president of the newly formed ActionSA took to Twitter to celebrate his wife in an endearing anniversary post.

Mashaba put up a collection of pictures depicting the different stages of life he and his wife went through together. His caption attested to the love he had for his companion with part of it saying:

“It's been four decades of love, hard work, and most importantly, support.”

Testament to how romantic the politician was.

Herman Mashaba and his wife usher in a new chapter in their lives after they celebrated 40 years together in matrimony. Image: @HermanMashaba/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on were inspired by the sheer longevity the couple shared in their marriage and offered words of applause and encouragement.

Voicing out how touching the post was, @MrMakhubo said:

“A Happy and Blessed 40th Anniversary to Mama and Papa Action. We are truly inspired by your story and journey throughout Apartheid South Africa to date! You're a living example of Black Excellence, and strong family values.”

@fijo_pato hilariously reflected on the politician’s age by saying:

@mokweleMmaphuti was inspired by how young Mashaba was when he got married:

“So Mr mashaba you got married at the age of 24? Wow that's awesome and inspiring I am 26 years old and I also wants to marry this year I am inspired by how you and ausi Connie supported each other till today.”

@NtokozoMagubane was reminded of his age:

