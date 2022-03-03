The African National Congress's spokesperson Pule Mabe says the ruling party's National Working Committee has taken a stance against Ukraine's invasion

The party is now asking the international community to stand with Ukraine and its people in times of conflict

Mabe says the international relations between Ukraine and Russia should underpin the Freedom Charter

JOHANNESBURG - Pule Mabe, the African National Congress spokesperson addressed the media at Luthuli House on Thursday, 3 March to speak about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, 24 February Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian troops would be invading Ukraine.

The ANC is calling on the international community to stand against the atrocities against Ukraine. Image: Dino Lloyd

Mabe stated that the ANC National Working Committee(NWC) is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and are now calling on the international community to stand with Ukraine as shooting and bombings currently taking place, according to SABC News.

“The international relations should be underpinned by the commitment to development, democracy, human rights, peace and security in line with the call by the Freedom Charter, that there shall be peace and friendship," said Mabe.

Mabe says the NWC had echoed President Ramaphosa's appeal for the UN Security Council to pursue a peaceful and diplomatic settlement of the situation in accordance with the UN Charter's principles, reports IOL.

Since the violence began, hundreds of people have died in Ukraine, and UN agencies estimate that over one million people have crossed the border into Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and other European nations.

