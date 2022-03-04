The African National Congress in Gauteng made its way to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria to submit a memorandum

The ruling party says the march to the embassy was to remind the world about the crisis in Palestine amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Some South Africans feel that the ANC is being hypocritical because Government was not willing to condemn Russia at the UN vote

PRETORIA - On Thursday, 3 March, the African National Congress division in Gauteng marched down to the Israeli Embassy to hand over a list of demands.

One of the main points expressed in the demands was a desire for the Israeli government to stop the attacks on the citizens of Palestine.

The African National Congress headed to the Israeli embassy in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum to ask Government to end the assault on Palestine. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The march occurred a day after South Africa's government said it couldn't take sides in the Ukraine crisis and abstained from denouncing Russia, reports News24. Approximately 300 ANC members made their way to the Israeli embassy in Pretoria alongside the SACP and National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union members.

Members of these organisations were calling for the end to the invasion and bombing of Palestine. Jacob Khawe, the ANC secretary in Gauteng, says part of the reason the ANC is marching to the Israeli embassy is to highlight the plight of the people of Palestine.

Khawe added that European nations have been hypocritical in their response to atrocities they and they did not give Palestine the same attention Ukraine received after Russia invaded.

"We have not seen similar energy, concerns and movement by European countries and the UN in particular on Palestine, but suddenly on Ukraine, there is this urgency," said Khawe.

He added that ANC wanted to remind the world not to forget about Palestine by focusing solely on Ukraine.

Khawe says the situation between Israel and Palestine has gotten worse

According to EWN, in 2021, the ANC held a similar march to the Israeli embassy and also handed over a list of demands and showed solidarity with Palestine, however, Khawe says nothing has come out from it.

Khawe says they are also marching because the month of March in South Africa is dedicated to the recognition of human rights. He added that the ANC had asked the embassy to implement a few actions to aid in the conflict with Palestine; however, they have realised that things have only gotten worse.

The ANC wants the people of Palestine to gain independence as well as an end to the assault on the people of Palestine. The ruling party wants the two countries to hold peaceful negotiations and engagements.

The ANC also calls for the immediate lifting of the border closures for Palestinians in exile.

South Africans share their thoughts on the ANC's march

@Faizelally5 said:

"USA, NATO where you sit on this one. Sure not on the fence but on the pole."

@DeonTrytsman said:

"I agree Israel must stop attacking the Palestinians but if the Palestinians attack them they must retaliate with all they got."

@Barnesliver1 said:

"After supporting Putin's invasion of a sovereign government, Anc is in no position to lecture any country."

@AwdiMaharaj said:

"Rather march to the union building and say stop the looting and crime and corruption."

@Lephondo2Mpho said:

"This is madness, they’re not telling Russia to stop killing Ukrainians ."

ANC finally takes a stance against Russia, calls for international community to stand with Ukraine

Briefly News previously reported that Pule Mabe, the African National Congress spokesperson addressed the media at Luthuli House on Thursday, 3 March to speak about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian troops would be invading Ukraine.

Mabe stated that the ANC National Working Committee(NWC) is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and are now calling on the international community to stand with Ukraine as shooting and bombings currently taking place, according to SABC News.

