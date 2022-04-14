The late Jackson Mthembu's wife, Thembi Mthembu reportedly died on Thursday 14 April after being sick

The Mthembu family has not been able to give out more details about her death but stated that she had been ill for a while

Social media users have been saddened by Thembi's untimely death and have shared heartfelt messages of condolences

The Mthembu family confirmed on Thursday, 14 April that the late Jackson Mthembu's wife, Thembi Mthembu has tragically died after suffering from an illness.

Her cause of death is currently unknown, however, it has been reported that she took her last breath at a Pretoria hospital.

Buyi Mthembu, a family member, says they are unable to give out further details on Thembi's death as the families still need to come together to discuss her passing. Thembi lost her husband, Jackson last year due to Covid19 related complications, according to TimesLIVE.

Jackson was a prominent figure in the African National Congress and served as the party's chief whip and in the office of the presidency as a minister. Thembi worked as a nurse.

According to EWN, Thembi has been sick for quite some time when she passed away.

South Africans hare their condolences to the Mthembu family

@_ZamaMvulane said:

"I'm so broken-hearted to learn that the wife of the late former Chief Whip @JacksonMthembu_ has passed on. We join our hearts with the family of Sis Thembi Mthembu in this difficult time. May her beautiful soul rest in peace #RIPThembiMthembu"

@ZimParrot said:

"Tragic! #RIPThembiMthembu"

@Michaelzind said:

"That was rather pretty soon!!! May her soul RIP."

@Yandi_4 said:

"Maybe Mama was broken beyond we could comprehend by the passing of her hubby. Sad indeed. May she rest well."

@Onga_53070 said:

"Very humble and hard-working woman. A true servant of the people. I once worked with her in 2018."

@Sandy_LBR1 said:

"I can only imagine what the kids are going through , Life can turn upside down just like that and it's sad."

