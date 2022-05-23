Former Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize plans to run for president of the African National Congress

His presidential bid has gained widespread criticism from South Africans due to his history of scandals

Mkhize denied his connections to any scandals and said “smear campaigns” have been launched against him

DURBAN - Former Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize’s bid to run as a presidential candidate has garnered widespread criticism from South Africans. While attending his son’s wedding over the weekend, Mkhize announced his plans to contest President Cyril Ramaphosa at the African National Conference in December.

Social media users are not happy with the announcement since the former health minister was embroiled in scandals. However, Mkhize told his endorsers that a “smear campaign” was launched against him and that the scandals were not true.

Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize plans to run for ANC presidency. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

He said the corruption allegations were part of a plan to tarnish his reputation. Mkhize told his supporters he had nothing to do with the situations he has been accused of and said he will not be intimidated, TimesLIVE reported. He added that he will do what society asks him to do.

Mkhize will be allowed to contest the presidency if the ANC’s branches name him as a candidate for the position. He said he will be willing to serve as a candidate if he is requested to do so by the ruling party.

Mkhize said he served the ANC during the apartheid era and will continue to serve. According to Eyewitness News, Mkhize accused other political leaders of working with private investigators and investigative journalists to dig up his past, dating back to 2005 when he served as a finance MEC in KwaZulu-Natal.

Social media reacts

South Africans are up in arms over the possibility of Former Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize’s bid for the presidency:

@sibusisobanda3 said:

“Is the ANC really short of ethical leaders that it will give us Dr Zweli Mkhize or it is pure tribalism?”

@UBGK12 wrote:

“If former health minister Zweli Mkhize's run for Presidency can bring further division within the ANC and force it to implode, I say he should literally gun for the top job.”

@FrontAzania commented:

“If Zweli Mkhize was a Rwandan he would be stressing about how to make his bed in jail. But in ANC ruled SA he is strategizing on how to run his presidential campaign in spite of fraud & theft allegations against him. Question is, which country is going to the dogs, Rwanda or SA?”

@MakgarTum1 posted:

"But everybody knows who Zweli Mkhize is. Why blame Ramaphosa for the man flawed character ?"

@Joyce91826732 said:

“Strong tribalism. How on earth do these people support Duduzane when they know he lives in Dubai, His link with The Guptas having destroyed South Africa? Zweli Mkhize linked to Covid19 corruption? The Amakhosi thinking he can be president? No man, this is sickness.”

@MGontsana posted:

“Don't forget that the same Zweli Mkhize is a suspect of authorising the killing of Babita Deonkaram if you still remember the story behind her killing.”

@Bra_Lesole commented:

“Zweli Mkhize doesn't play, he is really eating. #digitalvibes was just a dessert.”

@Christo02294356 added:

“Zweli Mkhize wants to be the next president. But is he qualified enough for the ANC? Yes, he is corrupt, but is he corrupt enough? He has dirty hands, but are they dirty enough? He has stolen from the people, but has he stolen enough? Is his track record bad enough?”

Zweli Mkhize thinks he’s got what it takes to lead the ANC, ready to stand as president

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize wants to take over at the helm of the ANC and has expressed his desire to become the ruling party's next president. However, in order for him to have a chance the ANC's branches will have to nominate him. The National Elective Conference is drawing nearer.

Mkhize told a group of Amabutho and Izinduna promised to dedicate himself to the party and its structures if he were to become president at the conference in December.

Source: Briefly News