Chairperson of the African National Congress Gwede Mantashe urged South Africans not to identify criminals by their nationality

The energy minister visited Zimbabwe and said that criminals must be dealt with and not Zimbabweans

Mantashe's comments follow the violence that erupted in Diepsloot in April and resulted in the death of a Zimbabwean National

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Energy minister and chairperson of the African National Congress Gwede Mantashe said crime should not be linked to Zimbabweans.

He said crime knows no nationality and urged South Africans not to identify criminals by it during his visit to Zimbabwe on Saturday, 28 May.

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe says crime knows no nationality. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg & Guillem Sartorio/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mantashe’s comments follow the violence that erupted in Diepsloot in April and resulted in the death of Zimbabwean National, Elvis Nyati, who was killed in a mob attack. Speaking to News24, the minister said if a national from Zimbabwe commits a crime, he's not a Zimbabwean but a criminal. He added that criminals must be dealt with and not Zimbabweans.

Following intervention from law enforcement officials, Diepsloot remained calm after violent protests broke out. The Citizen reported that police Minister Bheki Cele urged the South Africans not to take matters into their own hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gauteng MEC for Finance Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko urged foreign nationals living in the country to get registered and not be involved in criminal activities.

SA divided over comments

South Africans had mixed reactions to the ANC chairperson’s opinion:

@rangadadau said:

“That is true. Many Africans feel a great deal of love for SA but as soon as they land, they become targets, not minding how legit they decide to be in earning their living. The average African dies not go to SA because it is great but because of its history.”

@sazi_hlatshwayo wrote:

“Come and stay in Diepsloot.”

@CalebJeyi posted:

“The crime rate is due to your failures you can't even deal with illegal immigration.”

@Peterman43 added:

“For once I agree with Mantashe.”

Family of Zimbabwean national Mbodazwe Banajo “Elvis” Nyathi who was killed in Diepsloot violence speak out

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the family of Zimbabwean national, Mbodazwe Banajo “Elvis” Nyathi is struggling to come to terms with his death after he was killed during an act of mob violence and was set alight meters away from his home in Diepsloot. He will be laid to rest over the weekend.

When Nomsa Tshuma last saw her husband, he was surrounded by an angry crowd who dragged him away from their home demanding R300. Before she knew it another resident told her that her husband was being set alight. The couple lived in their home for three years.

Source: Briefly News