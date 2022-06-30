The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says Zuma will launch a complaint against Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

The former president also wants the fifth and final State Capture report to be placed under a review process

South Africans are convinced that Msholozi is using delay tactics now that he has been implicated in state capture

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is gearing up to launch a complaint against Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and file a review application against the final State Capture Report.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi stated the complaint and review application will be taking place next week.

Former President Jacob Zuma has accused Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of misconduct for the findings in the final State Capture Report. Images: Wikus de Wet & Veli Nhlapho

According to TimesLIVE, threats to lay a complaint against Zondo began after the fifth and final State Capture Report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma, through his spokesperson, accused Zondo of misconduct and threatened to bring his complaint to the Judicial Service Commission.

According to the report, Zuma was at the centre of a huge plot to capture the state for the benefit of the Gupta brothers and ministers and officials who stood to benefit. Zuma's decision to take the report into review his final attempt to absolve himself of the allegations allowed the Gupta brothers to capture the state.

The Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajeesh were recently arrested in Dubai, United State of Emirates and are awaiting extradition to face the criminal charges against them, reports News24.

South Africans react

South Africans believe that Zuma is only filing a complaint against Zondo because he is using the Stalingrad tactics again.

@EliasJoji said:

"Idiotic, what complain?. But they can launch it's fine, based on fallacy and wishful thinking. What to review is hilarious, the man who run away at lunch thought he was more important than anyone."

@politioke said:

"This one complains about anyone who makes findings against him. Zupta stalingrad."

@NgpindeMukomana said:

"Stalingrad reloading!"

