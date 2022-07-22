Julius Malema sat down for an episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG to discuss the lit genre, amapiano

Turns out, Malema is a huge piano fan and feels that the music has done the most to combat poverty, unlike the ANC

Hearing what Malema had to say left people screaming his name in the comment section, crying for his presidency

EFF leader Julius Malema claims that amapiano has helped combat poverty, unlike the ruling party, the ANC. Ishu, the video got people talking, screaming for Malema to take his throne.

Julius Malema is all for the vibe that amapiano is giving out, claims it is doing more than the ANC. Image: TikTok / @podcastandchill

Amapiano is undoubtedly the hottest genre in Mzansi. The vibey beats have stayed close to their African roots but put SA artists on the map like never before.

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, Julius expressed his love for amapiano, claiming that it's had more of a part to play in combating poverty than the ANC. Shots were FIRED!

Malema claims that the genre gives people a platform to showcase their talent and generate an income and that the ruling party has had no hand to play in it

The people of Mzansi chant Malema’s name in the comment section

Yesss! This is what people are wanting to see in a president, lol. Amapian is a vibe, and people are glad to see that Julius is on the same wavelength as his fellow groovers. With the state of Mzansi looking the way that it is, might as well say ‘screw it’ and turn every day into a groove.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Pamela was a little shook:

“Aii didn't realise amapiano is this deep!”

@Bright Sarpong18 said:

“South Africans, please vote for him when it's time for election.”

@ said:

“This interview was the best! Big ups MacG and team and shout-out to Malema... The man knows what he’s talking about.”

@Refilwe Segola said:

“I doubt any of the current Cabinet members could say such positive things about amapiano. Malema bro... Ai shame bakuyeke, you are a human being, not perfect.”

