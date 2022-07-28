The newly elected KZN provincial executive committee member Sizophila Mkhize has denied writing a post saying that President Cyril Ramaphosa must go

Mkhize alleges that she woke up to the news that a post was made on her Facebook account and believes she must have been hacked

Some South Africans do not believe her version of events and think that she is covering up her actions

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - Sizophila Mkhize, newly elected KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee member of the African National Congress, has distanced herself from a controversial Facebook post on her account.

KZN PEC member Sizophila Mkhize is taking no responsibility for a Facebook post on her account that called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to leave office. Image: @sizophilamkhize & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

The post, which has since been deleted, called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. The Facebook post read:

"Phuma, phuma Cyril. Phuma... phuuuma Cyril.”

According to TimesLIVE, Mkhize says she has no idea who wrote the post because she was sleeping when she got a call from the KZN provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, who questioned her about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She added that she apologised for the post, but explained that she had no idea who wrote it and believes that her Facebook account must have been hacked.

Mkhize explained that as a newly elected member of the PEC, she would not make such a clumsy move and post something of that nature. She also further elaborated that her phone could have been accessed by anyone because it does not have a pin and is usually just lying around.

“I think they are trying to assassinate my character and tarnish my name because I made it into the PEC," said Mkhize.

Newly elected KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma also called Mkhize to question her about the post and says they are trying to get to the bottom of who wrote it, since she says she was hacked.

He added that the PEC has not taken the position asking Ramaphosa to resign and they rebuke the post because it is against the ANC's constitution.

This is not the first time Mkhize has been in the hot seat. In 2021, she was called out by the ANC for making racist and derogatory remarks about Indian people on video, reports EWN.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe stated at the time that Mkhize's remarks had brought the party into disrepute and she would face disciplinary action. Mkhize's remarks were made a month after the devastating July riots, which also fuelled racial tensions.

@Strauzz said:

"Who is she fooling?"

@MotlhankaWilfr1 said:

"Deny, deny, deny. After the act."

@Fefe70420079 said:

"We know she is a Zuma foot soldier. She is the one who posted it. We are waiting to see what steps are going to be taken by KZN leadership?"

@six42am said:

"What BS! Always quick not to take responsibility - it's an ANC qualification."

Newly elected ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma saves President Cyril Ramaphosa from being booed and heckled

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the closing speech at the KwaZulu-Natal ninth elective conference in Durban on Sunday, 24 July and told ANC members that the party should show renewal and unity.

Ramaphosa called on ANC members to ensure that the party's resolutions are implemented and added that KZN has always been at the forefront of producing leaders who are committed to finding solutions within the ANC.

“KZN has always shown leadership on a number of issues that affect our organisation as a whole. You’ve always been leaders in showing a path to the future that our organisation should take," said Ramaphosa.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News