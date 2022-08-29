Minster of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has some choice words for EFF leader Julius Malema

The ANC deputy president hopeful said that the likes of Julius Malema should never guide the ANC

The comment was made in response to Malema’s claim that the EFF would not work with the ANC unless Paul Mashatile was in leadership

ANC Minister Robert Lamola criticised Julius Malema for his flip-flopping, saying Malema will not guide the ANC.

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - African National Congress deputy president candidate Ronald Lamola says the ANC should not take guidance from leaders like Julius Malema.

Lamola took exception to the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) comments about willing to work with the ANC in coalition agreements after the 2024 elections.

Malema told News24 that the EFF would only work with the ANC if Paul Mastatile, the current treasurer-general, is in leadership.

News24 reported that Mashatile and Lamola are candidates for the deputy president position at the party’s elective conference in December.

Lamola took the opportunity to deliver a sharp message to Malema during his speech at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial on Sunday, 28 August. Lamola said that Malema once called Mshatile a junior leader and a useless person.

Lamola also brought up the fact that the leader of the EFF refused to negotiate with Mashatile when the ANC did not secure a majority share of the votes in three metros during the local government elections.

Unimpressed with Malema’s flip-flopping, Lamola said:

“These are the kind of characters that must never guide the ANC. The ANC must be guided by its policies, its resolutions and its tactics.”

Lamola also suggested that Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are better suited to lead the EFF.

South Africans weighed in on Lamola’s scathing criticism of Julius Malema

Some south Africans agreed with Lamola’s statements, while others believe he is competing with Julius Malema.

@palesa_morudu said:

“Poor scuttlebutt-in-chief is struggling with that 10% party. No wonder he believes he should get involved in internal democratic process of the African National Congress. He can see Lamola becoming president in his lifetime and that must drive him absolutely mad.”

@NalaThokozane commented:

"I have a problem with people who have a problem with the suggestion that Floyd Shivambu can lead the EFF."

There is nothing wrong with what Lamola said.

