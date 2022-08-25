Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema responded to criticisms regarding his association with podcast host, MacG

The politician said he went on 'Podcast and Chill’ to educated the personality about his views on women and the LGBTQ+ community

Malema said he did his duty by educating MacG rather than “gossiping” about the problem and added that he hoped he would his ways

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema ruffled feathers with his comments regarding his association with podcast host, MacG. The political party held a press conference on Tuesday, 23 August, when he made the comments.

EFF Leader Julius Malema said he needed to educate podcast host, MacG. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica & macgunleashed

Malema sat down with MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka on ‘Podcast and Chill’ last month, where they discussed a wide variety of topics. The politician said he used his visit on the podcast to discuss the host’s “controversial” behaviour.

Responding to criticisms regarding why the Red Berets’ leader appeared on the podcast when MacG’s attitude went against the party’s beliefs, Malema said he needed to educate him. He said:

“Mac G, even if he has got disrespect for women, gays and lesbians, we have a responsibility to educate him, and we can’t educate him by screaming at him from a distance.”

Malema said regardless of if MacG changed or not, he did his duty by educating him rather than “gossiping” about the problem. However, he said he hoped that MacG would become a better person.

According to TimesLIVE, Malema’s comments come as MacG is facing backlash for a remark he made regarding his ex-wife while DA leader John Steenhuisen appeared on the podcast. He compared his ex to “roadkill” and a “flat chicken”.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say:

@RegardtNel said:

“You hear that MacG, you must be educated by his most honourable, most knowledgeable, most intelligent, most anointed, most president-worthy, most corrupt, most successful, most Gucci-in-the-closet Malema! What a privilege to even be in his presence!”

@Thembanii5 commented:

“It’s not an agenda, he disrespects women and the LGBTQ community he must change his ways or he will always gain a following from homophobes and misogynistic people and if ever he gets sponsorship the company will always be criticized.”

@sgubhu_society added:

“Julius Malema’s response on why he went to MacG’s podcast is solid, now I need to watch the episode.”

