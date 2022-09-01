National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula plans to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa about his Q&A session

Ramaphosa failed to answer some of the questions before the session adjourned and a date has to be set for him to account

The president is due back in the National Assembly for another session on Thursday, 29 September, to answer more questions

PRETORIA - Following an abysmal question-and-answer session on Tuesday, 30 August, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she plans to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The pair must determine when Ramaphosa can answer the remaining questions related to the Phala Phala scandal.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula plans to ask the president when he can answer the remaining Phala Phala questions. Image: Darren Stewart & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The session adjourned after Mapisa-Nqakula asked chief whips from the various political parties to find a solution on the way forward regarding the unanswered questions. However, they were unable to reach an agreement.

The ANC wanted a motion to reschedule Ramaphosa’s appearance so he could answer Tuesday’s unanswered supplementary questions. They wanted it rescheduled based on Ramaphosa’s availability.

The president is due back on Thursday, 29 September, to answer more questions. Deputy Chief Whip of the African National Congress (ANC) Doris Dlakude recommend that the unanswered questions should be answered at the next session. The suggestion was rejected by opposition parties.

According to TimesLIVE, a rule in place says unanswered questions in the National Assesembly should be responded to in writing. However, Ramaphosa had not taken any supplementary questions.

Dlakude also proposed that another date be set according to the availability of the president. Mapisa-Nqakula also expressed her disappointment with the question-and-answer session and the inability of the chief whips to find a way forward.

The National Assembly speaker plans to consult with ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and Deputy President David Mabuza to resolve the matter. According to EWN, Mapisa-Nqakula said she expects that Ramaphosa will reply with a date of his availability to answer the remaining questions.

South Africans react to the Phala Phala saga:

@BhekisisaR said:

“This is a waste of time. It’s well-known fact that ANY matter that is still under investigation cannot be shared until findings are reached. In this case Pres. Ramaphosa is correct not to speak/share anything with anyone regarding the robbery until the investigation is finished.”

@Vongz97 commented:

“Mr Ramaphosa refusing to come clean and answer questions on Phala Phala farm is undermining the constitution as well as the fight against corruption.”

@llutladi posted:

“Which answer did he give on #PhalaPhala he didn’t answer hence there was a postponement. The authorities must do the right thing and arrest.”

