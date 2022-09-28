The African National Congress told parliament that it is unnecessary to set up an ad hoc committee to probe into the Phala Phala farm burglary

A DA-led coalition echoed calls for parliament to probe the farm theft during a mini-debate on Tuesday, 27 September

The ANC assured parliament that it would not conceal what happened during the robbery, but it must wait for external investigations to be concluded

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress rejected the calls for a parliamentary probe into the Phala Phala theft during a mini-debate in parliament on Tuesday, 27 September.

The ANC claimed the Democratic Alliance-led coalition call for a parliamentary ad hoc committee probe was an attempt on the part of the opposition party to try and pre-empt external investigations currently in progress. The investigations the party is referring to are the ones by the Hawks, Public Protector and the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb)

Though the ruling party has vehemently opposed the probe, it assured parliament that the ANC had no interest in helping President Cyril Ramaphosa evade accountability and promised there would be no cover-up of what occurred during the farm theft, EWN reported.

The ANC MP Cyril Xaba said that Parliament should wait for the various authorities to conclude their investigation so that parliament has all the facts surrounding the burglary.

According to Daily Maverick, the ANC also attempted to change the narrative surrounding the Phala Phala saga by accusing the DA of victim-blaming. ANC MP and programming whip Mina Lesoma said the DA is trying to push Parliament to investigate a person who is a victim of a crime.

South Africans weigh in on the ANC's resistance to a parliamentary probe

South Africans are convinced that the ANC is shielding Ramaphosa in the same way it protected Jacob Zuma during the Nkandla saga.

@TebohoSelepe1 commented:

"Correction: ANC blocks parly, to protect and prevent accountability, promote corruption and to show South African citizens middle finger."

