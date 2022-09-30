The Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA are pushing the blame on each other for losing the City of Joburg

The parties that formed part of the coalition government in the city took to social media to exchange heated words

Members of the DA blamed ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba saying that he was responsible for the current crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA are attempting to blame each other for losing the City of Joburg to the African National Congress (ANC) following the removal of Mayor Mpho Phalatse on Friday, 30 September.

Members of the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA are blaming each other for handing the City of Joburg back to ANC. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

The parties that formed part of the coalition government in the city took to social media to exchange heated words. Members of DA and ActionSA blamed each other for failing to uphold their agreement in the coalition government.

According to EWN, an attempt to share more power between the coalition parties was also part of the Twitter war. The publication saw a letter by DA’s Helen Zille in which she rejected the proposal by other parties, saying the motivation for the change of local government in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni was political.

Members of the DA blamed ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba, saying the current crisis was created when he unlawfully signed off on allocating positions.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DA member Leon Schreib also claimed that Mashaba did not attend the Coalition Oversight Group (COG) meetings because he was banned. Mashaba clapped back, saying that Schreib was a disgrace to the country.

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont also jumped on board the Twitter war, saying that:

“The Original Coalition Agreement was signed on 15 December 2021. It was amended to accommodate the PA on 22 February 2022. The coalition agreement has been amended before. DA just didn’t want THIS amendment because they cared more about the position than the residents.”

The DA also shared that the Joburg coalition agreement proved that Mashaba signed off on allocating positions.

“His scheme to reallocate positions violated the deal and led to the election of an ANC-aligned Speaker. ActionSA’s dishonesty risks returning Joburg to the ANC,” said the party.

Citizens react to the drama:

@SApresident2040 said:

“Don’t blame Mashaba or ActionSA, the DA is the reason the ANC and EFF got Joburg. Your arrogance and undermining of your coalition partners are what did this. You all need to get your heads out of your b*tts before you lose all your coalition partners in all hung municipalities.”

@RayMaboya posted:

“This is the problem with DA. They forgot they didn’t win the City of Joburg, it was a multiparty coalition. Now they are claiming the victories alone? Get the f**k out really, let’s get people who are team players in. Out with the superiority complex.”

@crocodile_mc wrote:

“DA’s arrogance led to the demise of Joburg Coalition, You can’t play a Referee and the Player at the same time.”

Motion of no confidence against Joburg Mpho Phalatse passes as she attempts to declare proceedings unlawful

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has been ousted from her position despite her attempts to block the extraordinary sitting of council on Friday, 30 September.

The council met to debate a motion of no confidence against the mayor.

Phalatse lodged a 14-page application in an attempt to declare the sitting and the programming committee meeting invalid and unlawful. However, according to SowetanLIVE, Phalatse was removed by 139 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News