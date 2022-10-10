The President of South Africa highlighted the importance of early childhood development centre's in his weekly newsletter

President Ramaphosa wrote that the centres play a pivotal role in the development of the nation

The president highlighted the importance of supporting ECD centres in both the private and public sector

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa focused on the important role of early childhood development (ECD) centres in advancing SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote that supporting early childhood development centres was key to SA's future. Image: Pete Marovich & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The president wrote in his weekly newsletter that he attended the opening of the Little flower early childhood development centre in Eastern Cape, where he was in awe of the dedication of the centre's teaching staff.

Ramaphosa noted that the importance of foundational learning instilled through ECD had inspired the government to propose that all children receive two years of EDC before they start Grade 1. The Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill is under review before Parliament, News24 reported.

Ramaphosa claimed that the government has also endeavoured to improve the standards of care and avail resources for ECD centres to prepare young children for formal education.

The president stated that the centres' many services, from childhood education to childcare for working parents, make ECD a prominent contributor to the nation's developmental goals.

President Ramaphosa added that ECD centres don't only prepare SA's youngest citizens to succeed in their academic careers. They are also a crucial part of the care economy that boosts entrepreneurship and job creation.

Ramaphosa called on the government, the private sector and development organisations to support ECD. The president added that such support would go a long way in advancing gender equity since women largely drive the care economy.

South Africans weigh in on President Ramaphosa's newsletter

South Africans added their thoughts to Ramaphosa's newsletter on social media.

Here are some comments:

@MALEKAPM_8 claimed:

"Put your government play Tom and Jerry when they need funding and sponsorship, Mr President, and you promised us a transparent government remember and with everything going on within the country but dololo..."

Source: Briefly News