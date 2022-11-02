Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made some damning comparisons at the resumption of her impeachment inquiry

The advocate claimed that the proceedings felt like she was being forced to stay in an abusive relationship

This comes after DA's Kevin Mileham refused to recuse himself from the committee

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the suspended Public Protector, compared her impeachment inquiry to that of a woman compelled to stay in a violent relationship.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane likened her impeachment inquiry proceedings to an abusive relationship. Image: Leila Dougan

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwebane's remarks come after her legal team abandoned the inquiry's proceedings last week, citing a lack of authority to continue in the "illegal process".

The walkout came after the committee decided to continue with proceedings after committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and DA’s Kevin Mileham refused to recuse themselves, and Mkhwebane requested adjournment was rejected.

On Friday, 28 October, Mkhwebane assured the committee that her legal team did not withdraw their services regardless of the walkout, EWN reported.

When the proceedings resumed on Tuesday, 1 November, Mkhwebane's legal team was a no-show, which the suspended public protector attributed to them not having ample notice of the resumption. Mkhwebane added that the legal team was dealing with other pressing matters.

Unimpressed with Mkhwebane's excuses, members of the committee requested that she explain why Mpofu and her legal team abandoned the proceedings.

According to City Press, Mileham added that Mkhwebane was disingenuous by claiming that her team was not given notice.

Mkhwebane objected to Mileham's claims stating that his refusal to recuse himself from the inquiry meant he was subjecting her to stay in an abusive relationship with him.

Mileham denied abusing the suspended public protector and slammed Mkhwebane for making an untenable accusation.

South Africans react to Mkhwebane's statement

South Africans aren't impressed with Mkhwebane comparing her impeachment inquiry to an abusive relationship.

Here are some comments:

@metafyzician rebutted:

"She should stop being abusive then."

@MoragSwan claimed

"Drama Queen."

@inkingayodwa added:

"She is abusing us."

