Bathabile Dlamini’s exclusive birthday celebrations have left many wondering how she was able to afford the event

Her 60th birthday bash came months after she asked for leniency at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court

Politicians and prominent people were invited to Dlamini’s 60th birthday bash at The Zunguness venue in Howick

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s exclusive birthday celebrations have sparked outrage on social media.

Bathabile Dlamini's 60th birthday celebrations have annoyed citizens. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Many citizens expressed concerns about how the former ANC Women’s League president was able to afford the party after claiming she was broke earlier this year. Dlamini asked the court to go easy on her since she was a single mother.

Politicians and prominent people were invited to Dlamini’s 60th birthday bash at The Zunguness venue in Howick, in KwaZulu-Natal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TimesLIVE, the birthday girl’s guestlist included former health minister Zweli Mkhize and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. The event looked fit for royalty, leaving many wondering who paid for the celebrations.

Here’s what some netizens said about the party:

@Swigirimasuger1 said:

“The dress was paid for by Guptas.”

@MikeBarendse commented:

“RET’s enjoying our money.”

@cab_delivery wrote:

“Thieves are enjoying themselves with looted money.”

@RobertShivambu added:

“Is Bosasa still paying for this kind of parties, including braai packs and boxes of whiskeys?”

In March, Dlamini was found guilty of perjury after the Johannesburg Magistrates Court found that she lied under oath in her testimony at the inquiry into the 2017 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants scandal.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwana told EWN that in 2003 Dlamini was found guilty of fraud which indicates that she has a tendency of being dishonest.

Mzansi roasts ANC’s Bathabile Dlamini, Zweli Mkhize and other SA politicians after clip of them jiving at party

Briefly News also reported that Zweli Mhkize, Bathabile Dlamini and other politician friends were captured on video having fun. The group was partying the night away without a care in the world.

Politicians gathered to celebrate Bathabile’s 60th birthday. The video attracted negative attention as netizens did not appreciate their lavish display while the country suffers.

Bathabile Dlamini and some of SA’s most popular politicians, such as Carl Niehaus, Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyane, Zweli Mkhize, and Faith Muthambi gathered to party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News