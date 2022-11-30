Former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, has once again proven she will always defend her father

Duduzile took social media to call out the Democratic Alliance for trying to send her dad back to jail and keeping quiet about Janusz Walus' parole

Some South Africans found Duduzile's rant cringeworthy because of Zuma's alleged strained relationship with the late Chris Hani

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma's outspoken and controversial daughter, Duduzile Zuma, has taken to social media to defend her father and slam the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA has called for Zuma to be re-imprisoned after footage of him living large at a restaurant opening in Durban surfaced. Zuma was with his former financial advisor Schabir Shaik, who was also released early on medical parole.

The two medical parolees caused a stir on social media, with many people questioning if they were actually terminally ill.

According to TimesLIVE, the DA stated that Zuma and Shaik were flexing their muscles by attending the restaurant opening and showing the rest of the country that they were above the law.

“It is clear Zuma and Shaik were never legitimately ill enough to warrant being granted medical parole.

By Zuma and Shaik appearing in public as supposed VIPs, they are demonstrating the contempt with which they hold the public," said the DA.

The opposition party added that it would not stand for such an injustice and is taking legal action to ensure that Zuma returns behind bars and serve out the rest of his contempt of court sentence. The party added that Shaik's medical parole should also be reviewed.

In response to the DA's attack on her father, Duduzile called out the political organisation and accused the party of being racist for not commenting on ConCourt's decision to grant Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, parole. She added that the party focuses more on "black cadres" who were granted parole.

Duduzile's comments did not go over well with some South Africans who said her father was unlawfully granted parole and should not compare the situations. Others reminded her that Zuma was president when Eugene De Kok was released from prison.

Many others found it a bit cringeworthy that she mentioned Chris Hani because it is alleged that he had a strained relationship with Zuma.

Here are some comments:

@AfcenM said:

"Eugene De Kok murdered freedom fighters, and to this day, he has not revealed where he buried some of them. Your Dad frees him and gives him a house and a R40k salary. FOR WHAT?? Y feed an assassin. What is he being used for?"

@KgalaRamusi said:

"Let's correct you... They were illegally and unlawfully granted parole. Better now."

@afrovich said:

"Arrest this woman, she is vulgar am”and disrespectul of our laws…"

@BluDay2021 said:

"Big difference! The court granted Hani killer parole. Individuals granted parole for uBaba and Schabir."

@VanillaICE19780 said:

"What does she actually do during the day?"

