Professor Thuli Madonsela has created a stir online for poking holes in the Phala Phala report

Madonsela claimed the report was flawed and applied the wrong law to Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa's conduct following the Phala Phala burglary

Citizens were taken aback by the former public protector's interpretation, with many questioning if she was okay

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

STELLENBOSCH - Former public protector professor Thuli Madonsela has rubbed South Africans the wrong way by claiming that the section 89 committee report on the Phala Phala saga is flawed.

Thuli Madonsela has created a buzz by poking holes in the section 89 committee's Phala Phala report. Image: Darren Stewart & Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

The report found that, among other things, President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act in handling the theft of Foreign Currency from his Phala Phala game farm.

The former public protector poked holes in the report's findings stating that the act stipulates that corrupt activities should be reported and not the theft of money from a private residence, TimesLIVE reported.

Modonsela's questioning of the report has sparked debate and elicited many citizens' anger. Here's what South Africans had to say:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@CTsetsa asked:

"Thuli, "applying the act in it's entirety", logically would mean that corruption did take place, and Cyril didn't report it. The panel is correct to say he has violated the act. What's gotten into you?"

@Zoomer62503227 claimed:

"She is correct in her assumptions, and some "comrades" do not like that!"

@Ghost_ProtocolV argued:

"That dunderhead can't spark anything except expose her lack of knowledge in the legal fraternity, she got that job by chance."

@CTsetsa added:

"A lot of innocent people are in jail because of these laws that are now looked into thoroughly. Hypocrisy is very rife in this country, and lady justice is no longer blind."

@KelzCoWork questioned:

"What's with Thuli? She's no longer our PP and wants to report to the Stellenbosch masters."

@BrendaM99883897 said:

"Foolish woman."

Thuli Madonsela clarifies her position on the Phala Phala report

While speaking on Newszroom Afrika, the former public protector claimed it was clear that the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act was an act about corruption and not an act about theft. Madonsela also added that the act needed to be read in its entirety.

Madonsela accused retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, who chaired the section 89 committee, of failing the country by applying a law that does not apply to the Phala Phala saga.

Madonsela said:

“The president is being accused of failing to report the loss of his own money at his own private property. Nobody has accused him of failing to report money that had been obtained corruptly.”

Da pulls out of motion of no confidence against President Ramaphosa, saying it’s not best course of action

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance has decided against tabling a motion of no confidence in embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa. Party leader John Steenhuisen claimed that the DA didn't believe the motion was the best course of action.

Steenhuisen revealed his party's position on President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala plight to opposition parties on Monday, 5 December. The DA leader said the party preferred to wait for the Section 89 impeachment process to reach its conclusion.

In the letter, Steenhuisen wrote that the DA believed that the National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngakula, would be justified if she denied the motion of no confidence until the Section 89 process was complete.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News