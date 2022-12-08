Former President Jacob Zuma wants his supporters to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from addressing delegates next week

Zuma is rallying supporters from KwaZulu-Natal to stop Ramaphosa from addressing the African National Congress national conference

He slammed supporters of Ramaphosa, saying citizens complain about loadshedding and the economy but will re-elect him

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former President Jacob Zuma has called on his supporters to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from addressing the African National Congress national conference.

Jacob Zuma wants to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from addressing ANC members. Image: Theana Breugem & Deon Raath

Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, 7 December, Zuma addressed supporters in the General Gizenga Mpanza region in KwaZulu-Natal. He said the party’s branches should question if the president should be allowed to deliver his political and organisational reports at the ANC’s national elective conference.

He said Ramaphosa admitted to “buying” his position to address delegates in 2017. The former president claimed that the nation’s leader was a spy tasked with ruining the ANC’s image, according to TimesLIVE.

Zuma said the president failed to lead both the ANC and the country. He slammed supporters of Ramaphosa, saying citizens complain about loadshedding and the economy but will re-elect the president.

The former president also slammed ANC treasurer-general Mashatile for failing to pay staff. He questioned if party members would allow him to address the event, SowetanLIVE reported.

Zuma added that members of the ANC should speak out to prevent the party from sinking. Citizens react to the former president’s claims:

Lolo Phetoe said:

“The same branches he was hoping will vote for him and his wife when they showed him the middle finger. It seems he didn’t see the finger now he wants a blue tick.”

Smangaliso Mahatlane posted:

“The old man thinks that he owns ANC that’s why he’s acting like this, but that’s not the case. He hates Ramaphosa with all of his heart and he doesn’t want him to win the next elections, but he’s going to fail because people are clever.”

Ebbe Mosoane wrote:

“But when Malema behaved this way towards Zuma he was expelled. Now it is time to expel Zuma, he is ill disciplined.”

Sibusiso Khumalo commented:

“He is factionalising the ANC further, instead of promoting and encouraging unity and cohesion within the party that he claims to love dearly.”

Moloko Fanie Ranku added:

“The ANC must issue a statement regarding this nonsense from Zuma. His wife failed to reach a threshold to contest the election, now he wants the conference to be disrupted.”

Former Minister Malusi Gigaba wants Cyril Ramaphosa out: "We need to give someone else the opportunity"

Briefly News also reported that Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has added his voice to calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside.

He said someone else should be given a chance to lead the nation since members of the African National Congress do not want a repeat of the last five years. Malusi criticised Ramaphosa’s ability to rule the country and highlighted some struggles.

The former minister was speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika when he made the remarks and said the country had unprecedented loadshedding and unemployment, and the economy is stagnant.

