ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and the DA's John Steenhuisen have broken bread over a cup of tea

The reignited partnership between the previously feuding parties has sparked outrage from many South Africans

Citizens have accused Herman Mashaba of flip-flopping by working with a party he left years ago

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance have seemingly put their differences to bed after their leaders were spotted talking future plans over a steaming cup of tea.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen talk future plans over a cup of tea. Image: @HermanMashaba/Twitter

Source: Twitter

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba gushed about the tea party with DA leader John Steenhuisen through a tweet, celebrating the "positive strides" the pair made in exploring co-governance in 2024.

Though some were happy to see the leaders of opposing political parties working together, many South Africans called the pair out for constantly flip-flopping allegiances.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here's what citizens are saying about the DA-Action SA tea party:

@EdS_888 COMMENTED:

"DA and DA Lite are officially unleashed."

@Mashukumbeya_P claimed:

"Children of Rupert and Oppenheimer's DA and DA Light, just one adopted child called Cyril missing."

@SindaneSifiso suggested:

"John must talk to gogo Zille to stop bad-mouthing Action SA."

@Escort_emmanuel predicted:

"Oppenheimer's project will be rejected."

@TebzaM101 accused:

"You lied to South Africans about the DA and the reason you left. You're now joining forces with them with the very same arrogance they had when you left. You can't be trusted."

@isaac_hlungwana claimed:

“The slave will always worship the master “

ActionSA and DA haven't always been on such friendly terms

Though Steenhuisen and Mashaba only had glowing things to say about the parties' plan to work together in the build-up to 2024, a couple of weeks ago the parties were at odds with each other.

According to TimesLIVE, ActionSA pulled out of the DA-led coalition in Ekurhuleni after the party's head of governance, Nasipi Moya accused re-elected mayor of neglecting townships.

ActionSA also accused the leading opposition party of deception after DA Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga revealed that the DA would work with the ANC after it polled its supporters.

South Africans call out ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for saying 2024 general elections should be moved up

Previously, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba joined the call to move up the 2024 National Elections in the wake of the damning findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, South Africans feel he is being opportunistic.

Mashaba's call comes after the Democratic Alliance announced it would approach parliament to kick off the process of dissolving the current government.

In a statement issued on Friday, 2 December, Mashaba expressed his disappointment in Ramaphosa for not addressing the country and speaking on the allegations against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News