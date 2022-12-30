The former president of Botswana, Ian Khama is in hot water after authorities from his home country issued a warrant for his arrest

Khama, who is believed to be living in South Africa, is facing a slew of charges, but the arrest warrant is in regard to the unlawful possession of a firearm

Gaborone Regional Magistrate, Mareledi Dipate stated that the former president should be apprehended on sight

GABORONE - Botswana has issued an arrest warrant for its former head of state Ian Khama, whom some believe is residing in South Africa.

Khama left Botswana for South Africa in November 2021 and was charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm in absentia in April 2023 after he failed to appear before the court.

The arrest warrant issued by Gaborone Regional Magistrate Mareledi Dipate states that the former president should be apprehended on sight to appear before the Broadhurst Magistrate’s Court where he will be dealt with further according to the law, EWN reported.

Though the warrant is only for the unlawful possession of a firearm charge, Khama faces 13 other charges, ranging from receiving stolen property to money laundering.

Khama told journalists that his successor Mokgweetsi Masisi was using state institutions to persecute him since they fell out in 2019, News24 reported.

Since leaving Botswana the former president has been trotting the globe. In a bid to ascertain his whereabouts, Botswana’s Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) detained his twin brother, Tshekedi Khama and Anthony Khama but later released the pair.

South Africans react to Ian Khama’s warrant of arrest

Citizens took to social media to call for Khama to face the music for his crimes.

Below are some reactions

@pbmogats commented:

"He should come freely and have his day in court, former Presidents are not above the law."

@MujuziProf added:

"His extradition, should it be sought, is going to be a challenge. He is likely to convincingly argue that he is being persecuted by the Botswana government."

@SeanDWaters asked:

"And where is Jacob Zuma's?"

@i_r_b_r_m speculated:

"Maybe he is in Nkandla with his fellow convict!"

@Khathu_M_ claimed:

"Arresting former Presidents is a sign of dictatorship."

@Constitution_94 said:

"He was an arrogant tyrant as president. They must arrest him like Zuma. The only good thing he did was stand up against a thug in Zimbabwe."

