JOHANNESBURG - Expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus says he has had problems with President Cyril Ramaphosa for a very long time.

Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus wants President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from the party. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

The disgraced politician made the remarks after he announced that he would be creating his own political movement. He was expelled from the ruling party after a disciplinary hearing over comments he made.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Niehaus, expressed his disdain for Ramaphosa and claimed that the ANC failed to live up to its original ideologies. He believes that the president is leading the party away from its core beliefs which makes it more accepting of white monopoly capital.

Niehaus said he plans to get rid of Ramaphosa and believes that he is bad for the country. He said he is planning to make “big problems” for the president.

He also is confident that other ANC members would leave the party and said:

“I’m engaged in discussions with many different comrades within the ANC and many of them are very prominent members of the African National Congress.

“Some of them are also senior members of the ANC who themselves have been treated very poorly, who’ve been suspended, who’ve been pushed to the brink,” he said.

According to EWN, Niehaus also said that he was not interested in fighting members of the ANC who are dedicated to its original values. He extended an invitation to those committed to the “full liberation” of the country.

