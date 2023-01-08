Secretary General of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula found himself topping Twitter trends after his speech at the memorial lecture of the late former ANC Youth League President, Peter Mokaba

Mbalula issued a stern warning to ministers with underperforming departments to pull up their socks or risk being fired

Social media users said unlike EFF leader Julius Malema, Fikile Mbalula is all talk and no action

BLOEMFONTEIN - South Africans have shared mixed reactions to a post comparing the newly appointed ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula and the EFF leader Julius Malema.

A post comparing ANC SG Fikile Mbalula and EFF leader Julius Malema has sparked a heated debate on Twitter. Image: Getty Images.

The comparison came after Mbalula gave a moving speech at the memorial lecture of the late former ANC Youth League President, Peter Mokaba in Bochabela, outside of Bloemfontein.

SABC News reports that Mbalula issued a strong warning to underperforming party leaders saying they must work hard or risk losing their jobs. He said:

"Cabinet ministers must be busy, and it’s my job as the SG to tell the president, lomntu ulele lo, makahambe (This person is asleep, they must go). That’s my job. We must not speak a lot of English, President, why are you keeping people who are sleeping on the job, when we’ve got an abundance of talent here. We want runners, sifuna aba Gijimi."

users felt Mbalula was following in Julius Malema's footsteps. Some hailed him for wanting to restore order in the ruling party while others said, unlike Malema, Mbalula is all talk and no action.

@ShobatheMohlah1 said:

"The difference is CIC is not about stomach politics but he is a politician who is guided by a political principle and ideology that he fought for even when his political career was threatened, when did mbaks do that?"

@Saiderman11 commented:

"Politics is not about speaking but about actions. When South Africans face racism don't think about Mbalula, they think about Malema and EFF. When people are not treated fairly at their workplaces, Malema and EFF are the solutions, not Mbalula. Mbalula is going to change nothing."

