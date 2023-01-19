Former president Jacob Zuma is moving ahead with the public prosecution case against President Cyril Ramaphosa

This is despite the fact that Ramaphosa does not have to appear in court after successfully obtaining an urgent interdict

A legal expert explained that Zuma's legal representation is required to appear in court or else the matter with be struck off the roll

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team will still appear in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday, January 19, for the private prosecution case against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Jacob Zuma's legal team will appear in Johannesburg High Court for the private prosecution matter against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: GULSHAN KHAN & Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa will not be there after the court ruled in favour of his urgent interdict and cleared the president of his obligation to appear in the criminal court, TimesLIVE reported.

Legal analyst Reitumetse Phiri says that the former president's team has to appear in court to keep the case on the roll. Zuma's representatives must explain to the court how the matter will be moving forward.

Msholozi's bid to have President Ramaphosa privately prosecuted stems from the former president's belief that the sitting head of state is an accessory after the fact in the alleged crimes of state against advocate Billy Downer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Zuma claims Ramaphosa contravened the National Prosecutors Act when he didn't do anything about Downer's allegedly leaking of confidential medical records to News 24 journalist Karyn Maughn.

Though Ramaphosa succeeded in postponing his appearance in court for the private prosecution, the president must still successfully challenge the case to put the whole matter to bed.

According to SABC News, the Johannesburg High Court will hear Ramaphosa's challenge from 17 to 18 May.

South Africans react to Zuma going ahead with the private prosecution

Citizens weighed in on the ongoing legal battle between Zuma and Ramaphosa online.

Below are some comments.

@Mosesmm10 claimed:

"If Ramaphosa is not hiding something via Phala Phala he will let Zuma do his work without fear. Now he is against Zuma because he knows the truth will be out."

@NegotaThakhani added:

"Little does he know that all these things just make the Ankole / Buffalo stronger?"

Poncho50955248 asked:

"How many times did JZ refuse to appear before the State Capture commission? How many times did he use delay tactics to appear in court for bribery, corruption and other charges?"

@oneLickfam commented:

"Go ahead Tata Zuma."

Ramaphosa claims Zuma’s summons is flawed, frustrating Mzansi: “While they are fighting, SA is burning”

In other news, Briefly News reported that the ongoing legal tit-for-tat between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma is getting on the nerves of South Africans.

The latest development in the drama has seen President Ramaphosa poking holes in the former president's private prosecution summons, arguing that it is flawed.

Ramaphosa argued the merit of Zuma's summons in his heads of argument which the president filled ahead of an urgent interdict application on Thursday, 12 January.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News