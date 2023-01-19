Former president Jacob Zuma was back in court on Thursday, January 19, to continue with his pursuit to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa

Zuma appeared in the Johannesburg High Court and was supported by his staunch supporter Carl Niehaus and his daughter Duduzile Zuma

The legal battle between Zuma and Ramaphosa has created a divide and citizens have taken sides

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma seems unfazed by the Johannesburg High Court's decision to grant President Cyril Ramaphosa an urgent interdict in the private prosecution case.

Zuma's lawyers told the court that he plans to appeal the decision and move ahead with the criminal case against Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was not in court on Thursday, January 19, when Zuma stated his intentions and seemed to be in a jovial mood despite being unable to privately prosecute the president, according to EWN.

On Monday, January 16, a full bench of judges granted Ramaphosa's request to halt the private prosecution matter against him. Zuma has accused the head of state of being an accessory after the fact concerning the leaking of medical records.

Zuma is upset that Ramaphosa did not take action against State Advocate Billy Downer when he complained that his rights were infringed upon. Msholozi has also charged both Downer and News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan and the pair have already appeared in court.

The private prosecution case has been postponed until May 26, 2023.

Carl Neihaus heads to court to support Zuma

Former African National Congress member Carl Niehaus headed to the Johannesburg High Court to support his good friend, Msholozi.

Niehaus is known to be a staunch supporter of the former president and rarely misses his court appearances. The disgruntled ANC member posted a few snaps of him and his wife seated on the court benches next to Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma.

In a later tweet, Niehaus stated that his attendance at the Johannesburg High Court brought back painful memories of when he was convicted of treason in the same court 40 years ago.

South Africans weigh in on the Zuma v Ramaphosa saga

Heading online, South Africans have shared their thoughts on Zuma's legal war against Ramaphosa. The line has been drawn in the sand and citizens have taken sides between the former president and the sitting head of state.

Here's what people had to say:

@Fragiie_Millz said:

"Jacob Zuma behaves like an EFF president uyathanda i'attention lobaba. I hope he attends his own trial too."

@Mndeni_Bhungane said:

"Waste of time they won't succeed! Ramaphosa controls everything."

@phillip_mgqali said:

"Just another Zuma syndrome of dragging his 2005 court case."

@linsam12 said:

"Zuma is too stupid to see that his lawyers are just milking him like a cow. They will continue till there is no more money left."

@BolediTxa said:

"Ramaphosa won because he didn't step aside because the interdict was granted so Zuma have to appeal the full-bench decision."

