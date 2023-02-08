Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma recently angered Enoch Mgijima Municipality community members when she could not meet their demands

Residents argued that the municipality needed to be dissolved immediately because of a lack of service delivery

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department says the municipality cannot be dissolved yet because there are processes to follow

KOMANI - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma did not receive a warm reception when she visited the Enoch Mgijima Municipality earlier this week.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma upset Komani residents when she told them she could not dissolve the Enoch Mgijima Municipality. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The minister met with Komani residents after they wrote her a letter asking her to dissolve the municipality immediately.

However, Dlamini-Zuma could not commit to immediately dissolving the local government structure, which angered residents who told her to leave. According to TimesLIVE, Dlamini-Zuma told the frustrated community members that she would address their grievances at the next cabinet meeting.

Enoch Mgijima Municipality residents say there is no service delivery

According to News24, Komani residents have been on a prolonged protest against the Enoch Mgijima Municipality for lack of service delivery. Community members stated that there had been constant power cuts, potholes and no water.

The Enoch Mgijima Municipality is one of the many municipalities that have been flagged by the Auditor-General for not functioning adequately.

ANC NEC members are expected to visit the municipality as part of their initiative to perform oversight visits at underperforming municipalities.

Dlamini-Zuma's office denies she was chased away

Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali denied that the minister was chased away by residents.

However, Mtshali said residents grew unhappy when Dlamini-Zuma told them she could not meet their demands to dissolve the municipality.

Mtshali explained that certain steps must be taken and legislation needs to be consulted before dissolving a municipality. He added that the government was obliged to review other ways to save the municipality before dissolving it.

Mtshali added that dissolving the municipality would trigger elections, affecting service delivery even more.

South Africans react to Dlamini-Zuma being chased away

@Rebel_wit_a_coz said:

"The residents voted for ANC in the last local govt elections which they had a chance to get rid of corrupt politicians. This phenomenon is widespread where residents vote against their needs or abstain and only start violent protest later. Talk of confusion..."

@patelroxie said:

"Good. We need more people angry enough to demand better."

@Tomane55979402 said:

"Mxm, useless ANC voters."

