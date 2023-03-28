The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has accused Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of engaging in opposition politics following his recent comments on government corruption

Party Secretary Bheki Mtolo criticized Zondo, claiming he has become a pure political charlatan

The Zondo Commission was established to investigate allegations of state capture during former President Jacob Zuma's tenure

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has accused Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of engaging in opposition politics following his recent statements on government corruption during a lecture on the ideals of OR Tambo at the University of Fort Hare.

Bheki Mtolo questions Zondo's ability to carry

According to TimesLive, party Secretary Bheki Mtolo criticized Zondo, claiming he is no longer impartial and has become a "pure political charlatan." Mtolo added that Zondo's recent behaviour raises questions about his ability to adjudicate matters involving the party fairly.

Zondo's comments on government corruption have angered the ANC, which claimed they attacked the party, its leaders, and its government.

Mtolo stated:

"It is becoming very clear that Justice Zondo sees himself above everybody else in our country. He is a referee, a player, a goalkeeper, and an assistant referee all in one. He is a jack of all trades."

The Zondo commission is yet to give clear answers on many of the many issues it oversees

The Zondo Commission was established to investigate allegations of state capture during former President Jacob Zuma's tenure. It has cost the government around R2 billion, and its findings have been controversial.

