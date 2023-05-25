The Economic Freedom Fighters MP Naledi Chirwa had nothing good to say about the Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande

Chirwa slammed the minister for his failures to ensure that graduates are employable after getting their higher education

Meanwhile, students are angry at the changes from NSFAS that will defund students who have less than 60 credits

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa did not hold back when she slammed the Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande.

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa called out Minister Blade Nzimande for failing graduates. Images: Kirsty O'Connor & ER Lombard

Source: Getty Images

EFF's Naledi Chirwa calls out Blade Nzimande for his failures

Chirwa criticised the minister for failing to ensure that more university graduates could find employment.

The young EFF MP stated that Nzimande has nothing to show for the past 20 years because the post-schooling system is not responsive to the South African economic and social needs, reports SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“No matter how many times you try to mislead the nation, the 200 000 graduates from last year who are sitting at home right now are the living proof of your political infancy," said Chirwa.

Chirwa's comments came after Nzimande spoke about the success of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) during his department's budget vote speech.

Chirwa added that Nzimande's leadership has merely led young people in South Africa to hopelessness and depression because they cannot find jobs.

Students protest against the changes in NSFAS

While Nzimande was in Parliament, students from various universities marched down to the NSFAS offices in Cape Town against the new rules that would exclude students from getting funding.

NSFAS has decided to cut funding for students who do not meet the 60 credits requirement.

The funding scheme says the new rule will require students who do not meet the threshold to provide their own accommodation and buy their own textbooks, according to The Citizen.

Students also protested against NSFAS's new payment method that will see the organisation paying service providers directly. Students argue that the payment method would be vulnerable to corruption.

The protest at NSFAS offices comes after students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology protested violently against the changes at NSFAS.

UWC student caught on camera firing at police after snatching a cops’ gun amid protest for better security

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that the University of Western Cape (UWC) has turned chaotic after protests reportedly turned violent this week.

From social media posts, students alleged that they were protesting peacefully until the university's management called the police, and things quickly went south.

Speaking to Briefly News, Sasco Wanga Sigila branch coordinator Thembela Sifile explained that protests began on Monday, 8 May. Sifile stated they had been protesting for better security on and off-campus residences, including private accommodation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News