President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to hold cabinet ministers and their deputies accountable

The president stated at the ANC election manifesto review session that there would be consequences for underperforming ministers

South Africans are not enthused about Ramaphosa's plan of action and feel that it means nothing if he won't fire underperforming ministers

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to have a sit-down review with ministers and deputy ministers following the ANC election manifesto review session.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a warning to underperforming ministers and their deputies. Image: Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa says underperforming ministers and deputies will be held accountable

Ramaphosa hinted that there might be consequences for underperforming ministers and deputies in his cabinet.

However, the ANC president gave no indication of what those consequences would be and said, "A lot of things will happen”, reports TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa plans to meet with ministers and deputies to find out whether the objectives of the 2019 manifesto have been implemented and achieved by them.

The president explained that the review process would help the organisation prepare for the next five years.

According to The Citizen, Ramaphosa began the review process in April and held a few meetings with cabinet ministers. Ramaphosa held these meetings alongside Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

South Africans have questions about Ramaphosa reviewing ministers and their deputies

@ConCaracal said:

"Ramaphosa's been president for 5 years. Now, suddenly he cares about the ministers' performance?"

@BlackCock2022 said:

"Same song on repeat."

@MahlomolaLipho2 said:

"Let him fire Bheki Cele first, then we will take him serious."

@JoziMojapelo1 said:

"Kana what's performing? Chowing/looting?"

@colza91 said:

"So he is doing it for electioneering and not the advancement of the country?"

@AnsieHeleen said:

"Ja… they will get promotions and increases, and lifelong pensions and airline tickets for them and their next three generations."

@TebogoSeatlhol2 said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa, where are the performance agreements that were signed when you took office, or was it just a publicity stunt as always? Most of the current ministers are under-performing, but they still remain in office."

