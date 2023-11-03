ActionSA has filed charges against EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga after a fatal blue-light collision on the R21

Amidst the accident fallout, Ekurhuleni mayor's office offers condolences, while public opinion varies on ActionSA's move

Mzansi criticizes ActionSA's actions, questioning their motives amid a tragic loss of life and alleged political grandstanding

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Phumelele Nxumalo's experience of critical examination of South African educational policies at Isolezwe now informs her impactful political reporting at Briefly News.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans were left outraged after ActionSA brought criminal charges against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng chair and member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Finance Councilor Nkululeko Dunga.

ActionSA has taken legal action against EFF MMC Dunga for using blue-lights on his private vehicle. Images: Supplied and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The charges were filed following an accident that took place on the R21 near the Pomola off-ramp, where four vehicles, one of them belonging to Dunga and a motorcycle collided. The accident claimed the life of the motorcyclist and left Dunga seriously injured.

ActionSA files charges for Dunga's blue-light brigade

Speaking to Briefly News, ActionSA COE Caucus Spokesperson Andrew Harris said, the case was filed at Germiston SAPS. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"Today ActionSA at Ekurhuleni filed a criminal case against EFF MMC for Finance Councilor Dunga whose blue-light brigade was involved in a fatal crash where one person died on 24 October.

"The reason we have filed this case is that one of the vehicles in which he was traveling is a private vehicle that was fitted with blue lights. This contravenes several laws especially our VIP protection policy. We have filed a criminal case and we are waiting for a case number."

Ekurhuleni mayor's office passes condolences

Following the accident, a spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni mayor's office Nokuthula Mdlalose issued a statement sympathising with the parties involved in the accident. She said:

"The member of the mayoral committee for finance, Councillor Nkululeko Dunga, was seated in one of the vehicles and sustained serious injuries. We are saddened to confirm that this unfortunate incident resulted in several injuries and a tragic loss of life,” said Mdlalose.

Mzansi is not impressed with ActionSA's move

Mzansi was left seething with anger on a post by ActionSA on X. Netizens accused the party of playing dirty politics while someone died because of the accident.

Below is the post:

These are some of the comments:

@M3dInfo lambasted:

"A person is recovering from a car crash and people see an opportunity to grandstand? EFF members are not treated like human beings, they must be beaten up. When they respond, they are called violent."

@KganediLes made this request:

"Please go for an elective conference, I want to see something."

@78kamoho posed the question:

"How is it going to help you get votes?

@ThatoMolise3 lambasted the party by saying:

"Hai, attention seekers! At that time they are in a CULT because they've never had an elective conference since their formation"

@Dumisanindebe10 commented:

"Sies, cheap politics, a person died there!"

MALEMA confident EFF will win 2024 elections

In a previous report by Briefly News, EFF CIC Julius Malema got the tongues of South Africans wagging when he expressed his confidence that the EFF will win the 2024 national elections.

Addressing the media, Malema said the party would not accept anything but victory in the upcoming polls. Malema's positivity left questions because of the 10.80% the Red Berets garnered in the 2019 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News