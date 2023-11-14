The Economic Freedom Fighters is vying for the Democratic Alliance’s position as the official opposition

The deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, recently pointed out that the party is working to gain the numbers to grow to become the nation’s second-biggest party

Wits Professor of Sociology Roger Southall told Briefly News that while the EFF might grow, it may not succeed in becoming the opposition

South Africans debated whether the EFF could be the new opposition party. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The ambitious Economic Freedom Fighters aim to remove the Democratic Alliance from its position as the official opposition party. The party believes that with the amount of work it puts in to prepare for the 2024 general elections, it is expected to be the second-biggest party in the country. Speaking with Briefly News, Wits University’s Professor of Sociology, Emeritus Professor Roger Southall, disagrees and believes the EFF might fail in toppling the DA.

EFF aims for second-biggest party spot

The EFF held its 3rd Central Elections Task Force in Ekurhuleni over the weekend. According to SABC News, Deputy President Floyd Shivambu mentioned that the EFF has been hard at work targeting first-time voters and is confident that they will have representation in every province. He also believed this would pave the way for them to remove the Democratic Alliance as the country’s official opposition party.

EFF unlikely to succeed, professor tells Briefly News

Professor Southall spoke to Briefly News and pointed out why he believes that the EFF will not succeed.

“The EFF is unlikely to topple the DA as official opposition. It will increase its vote but not by enough, and the DA won’t lose enough either. The low registration of young voters hampers the EFF.

“The DA has the organisation and dept to hang on to its voters and is unlikely to go belong the 20% it gained last time. They also have a coherent programme and image, as well as the fact that it is now driving an opposition coalition. The EFF will likely improve its position, but it will hit a ceiling,” he added.

South Africans debate the possibility

Netizens on Facebook debated whether the EFF can succeed. Some believed that it could, while others laughed their ambition off.

Stephen Mokoaqo said:

“It’S very possible. Its growth rate is unbelievable.”

Smangah Manqele pointed out:

“EFF can be the biggest in Africa, but because it is rooted in a country where citizens give zero f*cks, they are wasting their time.”

Thabo Bop wrote:

“With bullying and insults? Let me know when you are awake from dreaming.”

Titus Ngwenya added:

“They have unrealistic projections, and I doubt if they will be the second-biggest party next year.”

Malema calls on EFF to conduct a clean election campaign

