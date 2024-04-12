The University of Johannesburg has confirmed that ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has a diploma in paralegal studies

UJ said Mamabolo, who completed the qualification in 2023, was admitted into the programme through his matric certificate

The ANC reportedly removed Mamabolo from its candidate list for failing to produce his Grade 12 certificate

The University of Johannesburg confirmed that Boy Mamabolo has a diploma in Paralegal Studies. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and Facebook/Boy Mamabolo

Boy Mamabolo has a diploma in paralegal studies from the University of Johannesburg.

Mamabolo's qualifications confirmed

According to SowetanLIVE, Mamabolo completed his studies in 2023.

His qualifications were questioned after the ANC removed him from its candidate list due to his failure to produce a Matriculation certificate.

UJ spokesperson Masego Panyane told the publication that Mamabolo was admitted into the diploma programme through his matric certificate.

Boy Mamabolo challenges ANC in court

Mamabolo took the ANC to court after they claimed that his removal from the candidate list was illegal as he had the backing of 240 branches.

He further alluded to being a victim of factionalism within the organisation.

According to IOL, Mamabolo's urgent application was struck off the roll by the Johannesburg High Court on 9 April 2024

South Africans advise Mamabolo to bow out

Many netizens advised Mamabolo to accept his fate and stop fighting the ruling party.

@pale_lelepa

“Really? Did they axe him over an issue of tertiary qualification or a matric certificate?”

@Mo_7772

“When the system kicked you out, just go, silently so! You may never know what your guardian angel is protecting you from”

@kaNgubonde

“Moving the goal posts”

@Malakoaneelvis

“Mamabolo is under the bus but in denial, It's over!”

@itsKhanyikayi_1

“Does Fikile Mbalula have a Matric?”

